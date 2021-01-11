The truth about Trump’s mob 

By Jeffrey D. Sachs More by this Author

The storming of the US Capitol this week is easily misunderstood. Shaken by the ordeal, members of Congress have issued statements explaining that America is a nation of laws, not mobs. The implication is that the disruption incited by president Donald Trump is something new. It is not.

The US has a long history of mob violence stoked by White politicians in the service of rich White Americans. What was unusual this time is that the White mob turned on the White politicians, rather than the people of colour who are usually the victims.

Of course, the circumstance of this rioting is crucial. The aim was to intimidate Congress into stopping the peaceful transition of power. This is sedition, and in stoking it, Trump has committed a capital offense.

In the past, such mob violence has been aimed at more traditional targets of White hate: African-Americans trying to vote or desegregate buses, housing, lunch counters, and schools; Native Americans trying to protect their hunting lands and natural resources; Mexican farmworkers demanding occupational safety; the Chinese immigrant labourers who previously built the railways and worked the mines.

These groups were the targets of mob violence stoked by Americans from president Andrew Jackson and the frontiersman Kit Carson in the 19th Century to Alabama governor George Wallace in the 20th.

Viewed in this historical light, the mob of righteously indignant “good old boys” who stormed the Capitol had a familiar appearance.

As Trump put it in his speech fomenting the riot, they were out to “save” America. “Let the weak [politicians] get out. This is a time for strength,” he declared, deploying familiar riffs.



Throughout American history, most mob violence has come not as a spasmodic explosion of protest from below, but rather as structural violence from above, instigated by White politicians preying on the fears, hatreds, and ignorance of the White underclass.

As historian Heather Cox Richardson documents in her brilliant new book, How the South Won the Civil War, this variety of mob violence has been a critical part of upper-class White America’s definition of a hierarchical society for more than 150 years.

Stoking mob violence against people of colour is typically how rich Whites channel poor Whites’ grievances away from themselves.

Far from being a specifically Trumpian tactic, it is the oldest trick in the American political playbook.

Trump has done precisely this throughout his presidency, warning that without him in office, Americans will “have to learn to speak Chinese.”

At his rallies, he routinely champions the Second Amendment and rails against non-Whites, telling congresswomen of colour to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

He has urged his followers to manhandle opposition demonstrators, and to throw them out – not just from his rallies, but from the country itself.

He has praised White supremacists as “very fine people.” After his Confederate-flag-waving mob stormed the Capitol, he said, “We love you, you’re very special.”



The Republican Party fully backed Trump and his politics of incitement right up until the afternoon of January 6, when the mob swarmed the Capitol.

But Republican leaders’ fealty to Trump has not been driven merely by his hold on the party’s base. Trump represents the essence of the American right.

His assigned role has always been clear: to stack the judiciary, cut taxes for corporations and the rich, and push back against demands for social spending and environmental regulation, all while inciting the baying mob to fight “socialism.”

In the grand sweep of history, America is indeed turning the corner on its past of racism and White mob violence. Barack Obama was elected to the presidency twice, and when Trump won in 2016, he received fewer votes than his opponent.

Between Kamala Harris’s election as vice president and Georgia’s Senate elections this week, there is strong evidence to show that America is gradually shifting away from White oligarchic rule.

By 2045, non-Hispanic Whites will constitute only around half of the population, down from around 83 per cent in 1970. After that, America will become a “majority-minority” country, with non-Hispanic Whites accounting for around 44 per cent of the population by 2060.

For good reason, younger Americans are more cognizant of racism than previous generations were.

The Trumpian virulence on display at the Capitol should be seen as a desperate, pathetic last gasp.

The writer is a professor of Sustainable Development at Columbia University

project-syndicate.org