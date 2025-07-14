The unfinished war: The African struggle for intellectual sovereignty

Africa is not short on thinkers, institutions, or cultural frameworks. What it lacks is not capacity, but something far more corrosive: epistemic sovereignty. In nearly every sector, from education to governance, the continent continues to adopt imported systems and standards, often with little inquiry into whether these external models reflect the cultural logic or historical wounds of African societies. We confuse adoption with adaptation, and visibility with authorship.

In this ecosystem of borrowed ideas, African knowledge remains undervalued, and African problems are unsolved. This is not just about education or policy. It is about power: the power to define our reality, to name our suffering, and to imagine solutions rooted in our own soil.

Namibia offers a sharp case in point. On May 28, 2024, the country marked its first official remembrance of the German-led genocide against the Herero and Nama peoples, more than 70,000 lives lost in early 20th-Century concentration camps. Although Namibians had long preserved this history, it was only when Germany formally acknowledged it in 2021 that the world seemed to take notice. Why does truth need a Western echo to matter?

This recognition felt less like justice and more like arrival by permission. This is the silent violence of epistemic injustice: the displacement of African memory and conceptual authority. It is the condition in which history must be narrated by external tongues to be believed, and where African intellect is cast as a recipient, never a source.

But the injustice does not end with the past. It is systemic, normalised, and strangely tolerated. The continent is filled with brilliant economists, political scientists, and philosophers. And yet, when it comes to defining key global ideas, governance, development, justice, Africa often mirrors the models of its former colonisers, with little interrogation into whether those models suit its unique social fabric. When systems fail, we blame corruption, funding, and implementation.

Rarely do we ask: Was this model even meant for us? And worse, we often fail to generate our own systems because we have internalised the idea that knowledge is something to import, not something to create. Across Africa, interventions often fail not from our lack of intelligence, but because the ideas are conceptually alien. Justice models mimicking.

The Hague struggle within cultures grounded in reconciliation, and education reforms chase foreign metrics while sidelining indigenous pedagogies. This failure is not just structural, it is epistemic. Our universities bear the scar tissue of this legacy. Our syllabi still orbit around Western theorists. Political science privileges Hobbes and Locke before turning to African thinkers such as Julius Nyerere.

As a result, African students become fluent in ideas that rarely interrogate their lived experiences. The issue is not just access to knowledge; it is how we prioritise it. Education budgets shrink while governments spend on military hardware and convoys. Faculties go unpaid and strike, and research funding is an afterthought.

Leaders preach Pan-Africanism abroad but starve intellectual institutions at home. Is the problem funding? Partly.

But not entirely. Africa can lead its own intellectual future through its demographic and moral weight, linguistic depth, and scholarly talent. Back home, institutions like CODESRIA fight for relevance and support while the Ministry of Education chases donor validation. What we lack is the political will to treat knowledge as strategic.

An investment in intellectual sovereignty could have spared Namibia the long wait for recognition. But Africa could hold its ground in global diplomacy and shape the discourse, not just respond to it. Advocacy for epistemic justice in Africa must move beyond academic conferences. It must be embedded in public broadcasting and national development plans which reflect local realities and intellectual independence.

It is not enough to decolonise syllabi. We must decolonise the purpose of education itself. But until states invest in intellectual sovereignty with the same urgency they assign to elections, the continent will continue outsourcing its soul. To build schools is to prepare for dignity. But to build intellectual sovereignty is to prepare for freedom. And without it, every imported reform, no matter how well-funded, will crumble at the foundations.

The unfinished war is not only against poverty or conflict. It is against the subtle, dangerous idea that African minds are repositories, not generators. This battle must be won not in defiance of the world, but in authorship of our own.

The writer, Ms Joanna Nakabiito, is a peace and security specialist and researcher focused on governance, electoral peace, and conflict prevention in Africa.