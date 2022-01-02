The violence that shouldn’t make it into 2022

The year is 2022 and I already have two and a half unread books and a host of other pending matters carried over from 2021. Having made it across the threshold of another year, there are some matters that I feel strongly should have stayed in the year gone past.

Among the worst of the Covid-induced societal effects is domestic oppression, child abuse and violence.

According to UN Women statistics, calls to helplines have increased five-fold in some countries as rates of reported intimate partner violence increase because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have had some horrific murders locally, arising from domestic disputes.

In the same northern Uganda City, in three nearly consecutive months, a man strangled his 22-year-old lover for denying him sex, another reported his wife had committed suicide when clues on the scene pointed to something more sinister. Boniface Aweri, a secondary school teacher at Kiryandongo High School and a resident of Ireda Shamba cell, Ireda West Ward Lira City East Division was arrested after he told police that his wife had committed suicide.

Licinia Akirapa Aweri, a 30-year-old community paralegal with Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum was discovered dead in their home in July. Family disclosed that the two had quarreled over money.

In another case in September, a jilted man trailed the mother of his five children — who was travelling on a motorcycle — and beheaded her in broad daylight.

For at least a year, 53-year-old Denis Alal had been sending threatening text messages to his 43-year-old wife, Christine Akello and her family. Initially, clan leaders intervened and the family offered her safe haven but later capitulated and allowed the endangered wife to return to the proximity of the man who eventually murdered her.

Speaking at the time, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema noted that members of the public undermine threatening violence cases. “Even if I just tell you, ‘you are going to see’.

“That is already a threat. And people do not look into that. People want to see until I hold a panga (machete) or a spear then they say this person is threatening,” he said.

There is nothing admirable about laying your life down for the sake of an already troublesome marriage. Let us not put societal norms over the wellbeing of our children, friends and parishioners. If someone threatens to kill you, take them seriously. They probably will, if not tomorrow, then someday.

One of the other more nasty habits that we should have left behind already is our excessive dependence on the mobile phone or is it the smartphone?

There is nothing more irritating than being held up by a motorist zigzagging across the road, only to discover that they are minding the steering wheel halfheartedly because they are conversing with someone to whom they are addicted and cannot leave alone for a few minutes until they get to their destination.

Add drunken driving to the list of avoidable road crimes this year and we shall have more sanity.

At least in other kinds of road crashes, you can claim ignorance of road rules but if you kill someone because you couldn’t resist opening that WhatsApp text, we will never forgive you.

In this year 2022, the fight against corruption is still complicated. There is a new office bearer but the problems are several decades old and deeply ingrained. Our roll of dishonour of corruption scandals and implicated individuals would put many of the world’s most corrupt to shame. We really need to do something different in 2022. Tweddeko!