The wages of premier accommodation is more taxes

The Property Sector is yet again at the receiving end of Uganda Revenue Authority’s punitive Tax regime. This time, thanks to the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT), in their recent ruling in the tax case of Sharad Karia vs URA on November 4, 2024.

In brief, the ruling, denies VAT exemption for apartments which are furnished and offer additional amenities such as DSTV, internet, gym, and a swimming pool. This ruling, will have detrimental consequences on the property sector, a once highly attractive asset class to invest in.

The ruling fails to recognize the unique market positioning and value proposition of apartments offering these additional amenities. By deeming these apartments subject to VAT, the TAT’s ruling overlooks the significant investment made by property owners to enhance and differentiate their offerings in a competitive market, often to the benefit and advantage of the tenant. The market for rented apartments attracts a different calibre of tenants.

Some demand fully serviced and furnished apartments with additional facilities and amenities on site and others may not. The rent differs accordingly, and the ability of the residential market to cater to different preferences is what enables growth and development of the sector from which more taxes can be collected.

The ruling to impose VAT on these “serviced” apartments will lead to increased operational costs for owners, (exceeding allowable deductible expenses threshold) resulting in higher rents for tenants and potentially reducing the overall affordability of quality housing in the market. It will also make a case for existing “serviced” apartments to be stripped of these facilities and amenities, which will lead to an oversupply of vacant apartments on the market, putting downward pressure on rent and the yield curve. A counterproductive outcome for tax collection to say the least!



Currently, a residential property developer who owns rental property as a non-individual must pay 30 percent Corporation Tax, (or 12 percent if owned by an individual) 18 percent VAT, and finance costs which vary but are on average 15 percent on US$ and anywhere between 18 percent - 22 percent on Ugx. If we then include operational expenses at 20 percent, the total tax incident on the prime residential rental sector is between 40 percent - 60 percent depending on whether you are investing in an individual capacity or as a company and an average prime rental yield of 6 percent and payback period of 16 percent compared to an average yield of 9 percent - 10 percent prior.

One would have thought that with such an acute shortage of housing (both for owner occupation and investment) in the country, there would be increased focus on attracting investment in the residential sector. Moreover, the ambiguity in defining service apartments in the law creates uncertainty for property owners and discourages further investment in developing or upgrading residential properties to address the housing shortage.

This ruling also sets a concerning precedent that will stifle innovation and deter property developers from introducing new and improved residential offerings to meet not only the changing needs and preferences of tenants, but demand from homeowners.

Considering these negative impacts on the residential property sector, there is need for a more nuanced understanding of the value generated by apartments, with added amenities. The amenities in discussion have become a standard offering in other markets and are not considered an extra ordinary value add to a property. The value addition created is captured in the rent which is already subject to rental income tax. So why the need for another layer of taxers to further frustrate and burden the taxpayer who is already being choked by existing taxes?



Clear and coherent laws and regulations are essential to support the growth and sustainability of the property market in general while ensuring a balance between regulatory compliance and promoting investment in the property sector.

I have opined on several occasions that there is need for increased collaboration amongst different public entities whereby information is shared instead of operating in silos. For example, the urban planning office at KCCA, should have real time accurate data capture of each development approved for development or built, with the approved use, and ownership details which are shared with Umeme, NWSC, and URA. This will enable a wider tax base in the property sector and avoid penalising the already compliant with more taxes to solve for the unmapped properties.