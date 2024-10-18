The war against counterfeits is for our collective good

Counterfeiting is more than just a crime; it’s a direct assault on the wellbeing of society, affecting all aspects of our lives.

From the economy to public safety, counterfeit goods present a serious threat to our existence and future prosperity. Tackling this issue head-on is not only necessary but essential for the public good.

Economic sabotage and service delivery challenges: Counterfeit products are typically smuggled into the country, depriving the government of essential tax revenue. This lost revenue translates into fewer resources for critical public services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. By undermining our tax base, counterfeiting creates hidden costs that affect everyone. Moreover, counterfeit goods unfairly compete with local industries.

Because they are often cheaper and of lower quality, they outcompete locally manufactured products, stifling innovation and harming Uganda’s entrepreneurs. On weekends, I often walk downtown and witness the overwhelming presence of substandard items—cheap clothes, cosmetics, and electronics—crowding out quality local goods. The issue extends beyond mere economics; it endangers lives. During an expo at Parliament on October 16, I was alarmed to find counterfeit products in sensitive areas such as medicines, vehicle spare parts, agrochemicals, and cosmetics.

This spread of counterfeits threatens public health and safety, with substandard products posing risks such as failed medical treatments, dangerous car malfunctions, and poor crop yields. In response to this growing menace, Parliament has taken decisive action. As a people-centred institution, we place public welfare at the core of our decisions. Recognising the urgency, Parliament granted leave to Hon Asuman Basalirwa in July 2023 to introduce the Anti-Counterfeiting Goods and Services Bill. Currently, nationwide consultations are underway, facilitated by the Anti-Counterfeiting Network (ACN).

Once the consultations are complete, I will ensure the Bill is tabled for the First Reading and further deliberation. Through this legislation, we aim to protect innovation, local manufacturing, the economy, and—most importantly—the health and safety of our people. The passage of this law will demonstrate Uganda’s commitment to safeguarding both consumers and businesses from the harmful effects of counterfeiting. However, the fight against counterfeits cannot be won by legislation alone. It requires the collective effort of all stakeholders—government, businesses, civil society, and the public. I urge all Ugandans to remain vigilant and avoid supporting the counterfeit trade.

Every purchase decision counts. In this battle, we are not just protecting businesses; we are defending our health, economy, and future. Together, we can win the war against counterfeits and build a safer, more prosperous Uganda.