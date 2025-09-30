Theft of government medicines at health facilities should be everyone’s concern

President Yoweri Museveni in a tweet on September 23, reassured Ugandans, ‘We are going to fight the theft of drugs at health centres [….] if immunisation has been successful, then all efforts can be effective as well’. The President’s remark mirrored the continued cries from the populace about theft of medicines at health facilities. The President’s concern, and that of the ordinary Ugandan, comes at a time the Government of Uganda has steadily increased the annual budget for National Medical Stores (NMS), a government agency mandated to buy, store, and distribute medicines and medical supplies to government health facilities at no cost.

These medicines, whether for malaria, HIV, maternal care, or childhood immunisation, are purchased and delivered by NMS to public health facilities free of charge, and should in turn be given out to patients at no cost. And yet, despite this huge investment, cries abound of shortage of medicines in health facilities occasioned by theft, patients asked to pay for health supplies provided free of charge by the government through NMS, or medicines being diverted at health centres to private clinics. This is theft. This is economic sabotage. It is not only a crime against government; it is a crime against every Ugandan whose life depends on those medicines. Every vial, every tablet, every kit that goes missing represents a life put at risk.

It is no longer about government not providing medicines, but more about unscrupulous actors robbing families of hope as soon as medicines are delivered at various health facilities across the country. To enhance transparency, all NMS delivery trucks are fitted with GPS trackers to monitor delivery of medicines up to the gates of health facilities in every corner of Uganda. Once dispatched from National Medical stores, an SMS alert is sent to MPs of the respective area, DHOs, RDCs, DISOs, the State House Health Monitoring Unit, plus all officers in charge of health facilities. This message includes a contact of the person receiving and verifying the consignment at the health facility.

The purpose is to ensure visibility and transparency from dispatch up to the delivery point and for stakeholders to verify deliveries real-time. After NMS delivers medicines to health facilities, the responsibility shifts to facility managers and local authorities to ensure that the medicines and health supplies delivered are efficiently utilised. Furthermore, the government has intensified the roll out of the Electronic Medical Records (EMR), a system that will create a traceable link between what NMS delivered and what was given out to patients. This is where the vigilance and participation of all Ugandans comes in because systems alone are not enough.

Beyond the government’s initiatives, the fight against theft of government medicines requires citizens, patients, parents, teachers, religious leaders, youth to stand up against theft and report any suspicious behaviour to the nearest police station or to the State House Health Monitoring Unit on 0800-200-447. To the extent possible, government medicines are now clearly labelled and easy to identify with a ‘Government of Uganda, not for sale’ or ‘UG’ label on every tablet.

National and district leaders, when you receive a dispatch and delivery SMS alert from NMS about medicines and health supplies, please, demand accountability from health workers; ask questions when you are told there are no drugs; demand delivery notes which show quantities and type of medicines and health supplies received. To the citizenry, refuse to buy government-labelled medicines. Report suspicious activity to authorities. Silence and indifference only embolden thieves. Lasting change will only come when every Ugandan understands that safeguarding government medicines is not the duty of a few. It is the responsibility of all of us.

Ms Sheila Nduhukire, principal public relations officer, National Medical Stores [email protected]







