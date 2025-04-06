There are much easier, safer ways to rob a bank or kill an entire nation

Ten years have gone by now...and he’s still in prison! We put up a spirited fight in cross-examination in court until the prosecution produced clear videos of my client, caught red-handed. Inside. The bank. Trying to rob.

We couldn’t argue that away. But I also knew that banks have a soft underbelly – they don’t like the negative publicity attendant to such cases.

Already, the bank (one of the biggest) was embarrassed that the guy had taken them to the cleaners the first time. They’d only arrested him because his greed caused him to return to rob the same branch.I talked to the bank and they easily agreed to close the case.

Just two conditions: one, my client refunds the money. Two, he discloses which bank staffers he’d worked with. The bank was generous; if he didn’t have the money ($50,000), he could provide a land title.

I had a sober talk with my client. I pointed out that his goose was cooked; the deal was his only way out. See, courts have a particular dislike for bank robbers; they punish them severely.

By the time he got out of jail, if he ever did, his very lovely wife (from that neighbouring country) would be another man’s dame; his three kids would be calling other men ‘daddy’...or they’d be long grown up, long lost, or delinquent, or...

He rejected my advice, so I withdrew from the case. He tried to fight on and was jailed. Foolish man! The last such case I defended in 2023 went better: the bank lost, because the robbers were absolutely state-of-the-art!

They didn’t even turn up at the bank – it was a classic cyber heist, conducted while probably sipping coffee, munching on cupcakes, and passing some really creamy doughnuts around!

No guns, no violence, no noise; just laptops, coffee, cake and doughnuts, in some hotel lounge or apartment complex.

It was a bank holiday; by the time the bank resumed business, the bank premises were intact; security was gulu-gulu - all the guards were fully armed, alert and in control, the CCTV cameras were working - but the money had vanished without a trace!

My client was arrested only on suspicion, because she was an IT wizard; at least I know she was innocent. Nothing could be proven against her.

The bank licked its wounds. Modern bank robbers don’t need guns and getaway cars. Nobody has to be killed: that’s barbaric, unscientific, and outdated.

Just like destroying a computer, you don’t have to dash it against a rock; who still does that? Primitive! Just attack the software, and even the trash collectors will be hard-pressed to like what’s left of the computer, no matter how nice it looks. That’s being smart and state-of-the-art! So, how do you annihilate a nation, smartly?

Remember Germany’s Adolf Hitler, who hated King David’s people so much that he orchestrated the genocide of six million Jews by marshalling propaganda, legislation, intelligence operatives, military and para-military groups, and brutal concentration camps? Huge, expensive logistical operation – he even lost the war and became a pariah.

There’s a far easier way to decimate a nation; just attack its software. Kill people’s consciences, harden their hearts, alter the value system. Make people selfish and self-centred.

As a leader, just love your family, not the nation; and people will gradually love themselves and their families, not their country and countrymen. Allow corruption to thrive, unchecked. Let the leaders steal State assets, and citizens will follow suit. Make corruption normal and acceptable.

Kill public schools, so they produce peasants; let private schools cheat and churn out incompetents. Let nepotism and political loyalty replace merit in accessing public offices.

Make Parliament useless. Make the government bigger, so people focus on politics, not production. Dilute the Judiciary; staff it with loyalists who will uphold political correctness over justice; and corruption over mercy.

Make some people untouchable. Sow violence, devalue life: let the police and army freely beat, abduct or kill; and citizens will do the same in their homes.

Despise the Constitution; make laws useless, so that no one respects the law anymore. Let lawlessness rule, so nobody respects courts and court orders. Erode the moral sense of right and wrong; of good and evil. And you’ll have a country of dead men walking. Q.E.D – quite easily done.

Mr Gawaya Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.



