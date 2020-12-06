There are no winners in violent polls

By Crispin Kaheru More by this Author

The first leg of the political campaigns ahead of 2021 has been chaotic – in a number of respects. Uganda is exploring virgin territory to organise an election within the context of the restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19. The political rallies aren’t as big as we know them; only a maximum of 200 people allowed at the venue.

In politics, optics play a fundamental role. It will be difficult for a politician to convince their constituency that they won an election when their rallies weren’t visible.

And that has partly been Uganda’s problem since the 2001 presidential elections.



Analysts have noted that the discrepancy between the crowds we see during campaigns at some candidates’ rallies and the election results posted by respective candidates often make the outcome of elections unbelievable.

As one of the measures to contain Covid-19, large gatherings are forbidden, with campaign gatherings now capped at 200 persons. What is large is relative. But a limit of 200 people for a campaign rally could be seen as rather small.

We walked into a Covid-19 election well aware that it would be a difficult one. We can’t turn back the hand of time. But we can make this already complicated election better than it currently is. We have it in us to achieve this if we choose to try.

Advertisement

The recent chaotic scenes - that left more than 50 people killed in the madness that followed the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi over addressing crowds larger than 200 people - could have been avoided.

Some commentators have blamed citizens, in particular the supporters of Mr Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party for some of the violence that ensued. But chaos doesn’t happen out of the blue. It is triggered. The initial security response may have fuelled an already highly flammable situation.

Uganda’s security agencies seem to have got caught up in what psychologist Abraham Maslow called the law of the instrument; that if the only tool one has in hand is a hammer, then he or she treats every problem as though it is a nail.

So, because the most accessible instrument to the security agencies is a gun, it becomes very tempting to look at every situation as war-like.

Armies are generally trained for combat. Police on the other hand are trained to maintain public order, security and safety. The prevailing challenge in Uganda’s context is that there is a gradual shift. People trained for combat are managing public order.

In an election situation like ours, security needs to commit to engage citizens with words and not guns. Some of the recent incidents that turned atrocious were only provocations.

They were provocations by actions of elements in security (some of whom are merely trigger-happy). Others may have been provocations by the public (candidates or their supporters).

Either way, the chaos, violence, and deaths that occurred recently could have been totally averted if the authorities’ first, second and third port of call was to dialogue with the political candidates and their supporters.

When the authorities block politicians from attending radio or TV shows, they provoke the politicians and their supporters into unnecessary agitation.

When elements in the security are high-handed in the way they handle situations, they provoke a feeling of resentment.

Going forward, the best way of guaranteeing a peaceful electoral process is by ensuring that it is free, fair and credible. And it should be seen to be as such. Every actor in the electoral process must do what they are supposed to do, and try to do it as professionally as they should.

The Electoral Commission, political parties, candidates, supporters, the electorate, security agencies, media, courts of law, civil society, faith-based institutions etc, should commit to delivering effectively on their mandates.

Mr Kaheru is an independent elections expert

ckaheru@gmail.com