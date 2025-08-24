There is life after NRM rule

In the 1980s, life in London was superb. Well, at least to me. I first went to Argyle Primary School, Bloomsbury, where I met my future best friend, Craig Woolum. He was a doggedly loyal friend, by my side whenever we were embroiled in punch-ups with other children from other schools. I was sad to leave him when I moved to St George the Martyr Primary School. It was still in Bloomsbury, but a different kettle of fish altogether.

The children here were almost exclusively White, except for two Black children - Benga and Yinka. They were from West Africa. I soon settled in, however. I even experienced puppy love with a precociously seductive brunette called Rachael. Sadly, my parents wouldn’t have allowed me to marry her.

We were both eight. Apart from the racist slurs directed at me, London was idyllic. I got to beat up racist chidren and “date” a Lolita regarded as the fairest of them all. Plus, I made so many friends and won so many football matches. It was a dream. But not for my parents. They really felt the bitter sting of exile.

Once, we were on a bus going to Kentish Town from Westminster. Bus 48. We reached our stage. Just as my brothers and I were about to get off the double-decker, it resumed moving! The subtly straightjacketed Irish conductor sneered, “You took too long. Get off at the next stage.”

The strained look on my father’s face rearranged itself into a snarl. But he was like a caged animal: indignant and powerless. The conductor reminded him to “go home”. Indeed, my father never felt he belonged there as I did. Such incidents further radicalised him against the Milton Obote regime.

But in 1982, nobody in their senses thought Obote could be toppled. That’s why Ugandans in London largely shunned National Resistance Movement (NRM) stalwarts like my father. They were seen as losers. Out of all the people I was told to call “uncle” among the NRM people, only the late Prof George Kanyeihamba seemed to be “doing something” as an instructor at the University of Cardiff.

Our situation got more dire as my mother became the sole breadwinner. Then, Obote fell in 1985. Suddenly, my father became a rock star. On a typical morning, he would receive more than 70 phone calls. I knew the number because he exclaimed it and asked me to answer a few calls. That way, he could at least bathe.

Ugandans tend to root for winners. Underdogs, to them, are simply dogs of a permanent underclass. That is, until things change. Then, they’ll greet you as a conquering hero. With this in mind, it is important that the Opposition knows that its current subordination is the flipside of the NRM’s superordination. They are the same thing, differently located.

We must recognise this to appreciate the terminal point of the NRM rule. Then, when our mind’s eye has glimpsed the turning of a corner, we can make political decisions which reflect long-term considerations over short-term gains. It is important that we remember that everything is temporary. Most especially life itself.

It is through life’s temporariness that we make permanent covenants with God and His truth. Because we believe that the legacy of our sojourn on earth is prefatory to our ultimate destiny in worlds beyond this one.

Napoleon Bonaparte called it the cement of social order when contemplating our religiosity. We must borrow the same faith. Alongside the faith that drove the NRA to the bush. These faiths can be parlayed into a collective vision towards a life occluded with NRM rule.

