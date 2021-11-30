Prime

There is more we can do to address care work to achieve gender equality

Author: Sylivia Ichumar Lorot. PHOTO/FILE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • I prefer to tread lightly on the payment of care work for wives as this proposition slows progress on gender equality.

On November 26,  Daily Monitor readers awoke to an article about a proposition by feminist lawyers, Ms Bigirwa Twasiima and Ms Esther Amati for husbands to pay for women’s care work.

