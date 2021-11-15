There is no diversity in media without women

When I wrote about the importance of understanding women’s experience with media (Daily Monitor, November 1), a friend of mine sent me a clear message for women. He wrote:

“I am one of the men who believe that producers should not look for women to participate in panels. Women should show themselves. How? By writing columns, calling into talk-shows, etc. The ‘look for women’ idea simply plays into the hands of those who think that women must be helped to get anywhere. Women should work to get where they get, not expect to be lifted up by men.” I have reflected on it and there was feedback elsewhere, equally telling.

This opinion has come through my research so many times. If we accepted this notion, then we would also accept that the world is flat, that men and women enjoy equal opportunities in the public sphere and nothing stands in the way of women’s effective participation, not even the joys of motherhood.

It also means that women only need their will to take equal opportunities available and cultivate a ‘hardworking’ spirit.

Equal opportunities and gender equality are, therefore, a reality. It further means, we can now abandon affirmative action in all spheres, if we see being deliberate about women’s participation in public life as lifting up women by men.

No doubt, our current legislation is favourable towards women’s empowerment, but we also know there are factors which render such legislation slow for progress.

I will not go back to why few women participate in public affairs programmes because I did that in the said article. I only wish to point out that for participation in media, diversity matters because it is part of the minimum professional standards.

Some of the problems of media today stem from our failure to fully appreciate diversity - from local content to subjects in our stories.

Oscar Winner, Alicia Vikander, is optimistic, that society is changing for the better and, as long as the conversation continues, change will continue to come. But, ‘we can’t accept the perceived norm. Diversity is the key to telling stories, and where is diversity without women also telling those stories?’

That optimism is shared by novelist Isabel Allende, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom . Allende notes that women’s lives have improved and women have achieved a lot, despite sometimes terrible backlash of male chauvinism, misogyny and violence.

Still, she is optimistic, and hopes that her granddaughter will be able to see the end of patriarchy. For that to happen, she suggests that ‘we need a critical number of women in power so we can really change the values of the world. It will happen, its unavoidable and unstoppable. There is a new wave of young feminists that is shaking patriarchy’.

We may not like it, but it is happening under our nose and we can’t wish it away. We may have to manage it or accept it. For instance, the crop of female journalists in my class today, are quite different from the students I taught 15 years ago.

It may seem, as Zimbabwean Novelist Tsisti Dangarembga says in Nervous Conditions, ‘quietly and unobtrusively’, something is changing in these students’ minds and they now assert themselves, to question things and refuse to be brainwashed.

They put things in perfect perspectives. They too, want to engage with privileges, power and freedom that years ago, seemed beyond women’s’ reach.



In dealing with the general misunderstanding of the role of women in democracy and development, it is still important that we need to be deliberate and hold hands of women and mentor them and teach them. It is a given there will always be those who do not need to be lifted up by men, but they are still the exceptions rather than the norm.

We need to recognise that we are very far from bridging the gender gap in real terms. So to say there is no need for any producer to look for women to participate, is to erase the history of discrimination of women.

When you sit in Kampala, in a nice media house studio, you cannot know how far we actually are from bridging the gender gap. Every trip to the communities remind me of how far we are. That is why, the narrative of the girl child being empowered at the expense of the boy child is sad, to say the least.

Most journalists may fail the diversity test in telling our stories and discussing national issues because they focus on the straight and narrow, usually the capital, policy maker and politicians without their radar on the often deep issues in the communities.

We have to keep challenging those who manage it and appeal to their sense of respect for diversity. Someday, it will look ridiculous, to hold a conversation about matters of public affairs, and exclude women or wait for women to show up. That will happen.