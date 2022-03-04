There must be deliberate effort to include older persons in devt programmes

There must be deliberate effort to include older persons in government development programmes

The government of Uganda has a number of development programmes targeting different groups including the youths, women, teachers, bodabodas, taxi operators, Persons with Disabilities, among others.

Whereas the actual impact and sustainability of these programmes maybe an issue, there are a number of people with testimonies of how their lives have been transformed. Programmes like Emyooga, the Youth Livelihood programme, Women Empowerment schemes, among others, have potential to improve people’s welfare.

One may argue that no one has stopped older persons from accessing these funds if they can fulfil the set conditions. Indeed, even from the websites of these programmes, none of them discriminates by age. It is important to remember, however, that if we are to improve lives of older persons, there must be deliberate effort to reach and support older persons to organise themselves to fulfil the conditions in accessing these funds, or better still do away with the stringent conditions that can hardly be met by persons of 60 and above.

The most common condition for accessing such funds is being part of a group in your community. This groupism idea presents a number of challenges that older persons may not be able to maneuver including but not limited to frequent physical movements to attend meetings and paying membership fees and sometimes engaging in other communal activities.

According to Ajiambo, a senior gerontologist, only 7.1 percent of older persons have access to social security out of which 60 percent are male and the biggest number earn their livelihood from the informal sector and have never been employed or engaged in the formal sector, old age poverty is said to be at 85 percent in Uganda therefore older persons are still in dire need of income to meet their daily needs.

Government programmes must deliberately be inclusive of older persons, and a certain percentage of the funds must be put aside for them and the conditions for access must be adjusted to suit their level of physical and social abilities if they are to meaningfully benefit from them.

Research shows that older persons, who maintain a job irrespective of whether it is full time or part time, or those that can engage in some form of activity even after retirement, tend to experience a delay in ageing process in comparison to those who do not engage in anything after retirement (Melgosa 2012).

Experts in development psychology contend that satisfactory ageing comprises three factors, including high level of involvement in life, low risk of illness and maintaining adequate levels of physical and mental functionality.

Engaging older persons in development and poverty alleviating programmes has potential to ensure continuity a meaningful life even after retirement for older persons or even for those that have been engaged in informal employment but are becoming frail and are unable to continue engaging in more difficult tasks.

Home-based income generating activities is a good way of maintaining adequate levels of physical and mental functionality. Having a source of income, too, is important to support older persons to feed better and possibly reduce risks of infections or better still have an income to access healthcare in case of need.

Beyond the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment programme that provides Shs25,000 to older persons, we need to involve them in other development programmes and make other deliberate efforts to improve their lives.

The current Emyooga programme would be a good starting point for purposes of addressing the economic challenge, the Parish Development Model should also specifically craft out a way as it trickles down to tap into the wisdom of old age and at the same time address the social challenges faced by this special category. Affirmative action may be the way to specifically address poverty among our beloved senior citizens.