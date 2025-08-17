There’s a good thing unheard about Amin

Former Ugandan president Idi Amin, shocked the world when he staged a successful bloodless coup in 1971 against Milton Obote, who was attending the Commonwealth Conference in Singapore. Canny, eccentric, controversial, gullible, and illiterate, Amin, just like other post-colonial flunkeys, was a product of the then Cold War realpolitik. At the time, many Ugandans were tired of Obote, who showed cracks in his regime. They acclaimed Amin as a redeemer. For a few months, thereafter, unsuspecting Ugandans were on cloud nine after getting rid of Obote. Little did they know another monster had burst onto the scene to terrorise them for nearly a decade. Despite his brutality and controversy, Amin has refused to become a footnote in the history of Uganda.

For the beneficiaries of nepotism and intemperate freedom for his army to act with impunity, Amin was a hero. To his victims, Amin was hell-bent on devastating the country and its people as he did for eight years. Those whom Amin persecuted were elites and Asians whom he killed and expelled. The expulsion of Asians, of course, infuriated Britain and the West, who had helped Amin to topple Obote, whom they deemed a socialist due to his closeness with Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere. Amin might have been illiterate, but he was not stupid. He had already befriended the wealthy Saudi families and former Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi under the banner of Islam.

The relationship between Amin and the West was nothing but the nap of two strange bedfellows in the same bed, where everyone was scheming to stab the other in the back. Amin’s cloners wanted a stooge they would easily manipulate and mis/use for their evil and veiled interests. Britain was the first country to recognise Amin’s regime soon. Quoting the Library of Congress, Uganda Forum.org notes that quickly, Britain, Israel, and the US recognised his government. On the contrary, presidents Nyerere, Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, and the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) initially disputed the legality of his regime.

Forum.org notes that Nyerere offered sanctuary to Obote as he hatched a plot to facilitate his attempts to raise a force to return to power, which he successfully did and later messed up. Furthermore, Amin’s former military boss, Maj Ian Grahame in the King’s African Rifles (KAR), described him as being as strong, a perfect choice for brutalising his people. Therefore, his cloners thought he would sheepishly receive orders. Amin became an ideal choice for colonial monsters for their dirty laundry.

His alarming and bullish physique enabled him to join the KAR, wherefrom Amin went on to become a Colonel in the Uganda Army (1962-1971). Essentially, those who cloned and installed Amin wanted a bullish and bitter ‘buffoon’, like Nyerere used to refer to him, who would be busy fooling around and terrorising his population so that his cloners could easily exploit and rob his country. And indeed, Amin was almost what they wished for. However, there is something good about Amin. Love or loathe him. Despite all allegations, true or false, one thing I’ve never heard about Amin was corruption or amassing of ill-gotten wealth. Readers should help me compare Amin with the current African strongmen on matters corruption and pass their judgment.

Mhango is a member of the Writers’ Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador.



