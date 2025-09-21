There’s no evidence witchcraft kills. Wake up, fellow Africans

A court in Zambia sentenced two men to two years in prison for attempting to use witchcraft to kill President Hakainde Hichilema. Do not laugh. It happened. It was real news, and news outlets reported it with alacrity. The men, Leonard Phiri and Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, from neighbouring Mozambique, were arrested and convicted last December under the Witchcraft Act. They had charms in their possession, including a live chameleon, according to media reports.

Fine Mayambu, the magistrate who sentenced the men, said the convicts were not only the enemy of the head of state but were also enemies of all Zambians.

Your enemy will always be looking for ways to get you in harm’s way, and if you can anticipate what they are planning to do and forestall problems, you remain very much in control. But the men in question posed no real danger to Zambia’s president. There is no incontrovertible evidence that witches, witch doctors or sorcerers do what they claim to do through supernatural or magical means.

The very nature of their claims — involving curses, spiritual energy, pacts with the devil or a direct, non-physical manipulation of reality — falls outside of what can be tested and replicated in a controlled scientific environment. You need faith to take them seriously. Witchcraft fails in the same way as religion when it comes to living up to its claims. To be fair, many traditional healers, often labelled "witch doctors," and therefore an integral part of witchcraft, have a deep and long-standing knowledge of medicinal plants, herbs and natural remedies. This aspect of witchcraft works and makes sense.

However, the claims of causing death, casting curses, flying or turning people into animals, preventing rain, etc have no scientific basis. The historical accusations against witches, for example, were often based on social conflict, mass hysteria and the desire to explain misfortune. Zambia’s case says a lot about blind belief versus evidence. In many countries, the head of state is well protected and receives top-flight medical care. If you can use witchcraft to kill them, you can kill just about everybody. And you have to wonder: How can a chameleon and other charms cause the death of a president?

If you take poison and die, forensic pathologists conducting a post-mortem can demonstrably prove how the poison killed you. By contrast, no amount of investigation and/or research can conclusively prove that a live chameleon, used with a mishmash of charms, can cause death. People face all sorts of problems for which they would deploy witchcraft if it really worked as effectively as its proponents claim. The Opposition in Uganda, for example, would use it against some politicians. Thieves stealing money and valuables would be forced to return them. But we all know that we still report cases of theft to police and not witchdoctors.

The trial magistrate made it clear that he was not jailing the two men because they possess supernatural powers. He said they represented themselves as such, and the evidence clearly showed they did. The problem is many Zambians and other Africans who take superstition seriously are likely to confuse this with evidence of witchcraft being able to do what people claim it can. It is also worth mentioning that President Hichilema has not commented on the case and could lead some to interpret this as tacit admission that he believes the men wanted to kill him.

Zambia needs to get rid of the Witchcraft Act, which one Zambian lawyer says was passed during colonial rule in 1914. It gives the impression that Zambians and Africans in general take witchcraft and superstition seriously. It portrays Africans as people stuck in Stone Age thinking.

You cannot bring witchcraft to the table when other people are talking medical advances, science and technology.

Mr Namiti is a journalist and former

Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk