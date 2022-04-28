Very thin line between investing in sports, entertainment, and opiating the masses

The story didn’t get the attention it deserves because we somewhat like to get consumed by the fickle. But last weekend, the Rugby Cranes (7s) qualified for the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup. You were probably riling on about the inconvenience of closing city roads over a birthday celebration so you can be forgiven if the enormity of this feat didn’t register.

The tournament photographers did an incredible job capturing Michael Wokorach and his part-burly, part-nimble lieutenants, mesmerizing crowds with deft moves that bamboozled the African opposition. One of those photos, with the national Cricket coach congratulating his rugby counterpart, was particularly interesting. Interesting because outside football, it can’t possibly be easy for one to be a sports administrator in this country. It is a daunting thankless volunteer task.

A few months ago, a friend, Albert Ahabwe, who among many other things, manages the national basketball team – the Silverbacks – shared plans about running a public fundraiser for the team. Apparently, they have games coming up between July and August, which give them a shot at qualification. The team just doesn’t need money to travel and compete but they also need funds for camp and friendlies abroad – because we don’t have those sorts of facilities here.

Beyond the basic rules, my knowledge of the game is a little sketchy. It barely goes beyond the local and NBA star names, so I don’t even quite remember what tournament they are set to qualify for. But if Albert says they don’t have the money, then he is right. And if he says that he is sure that with the right funding coming in early, they can actually qualify for whatever tournament, you can take it to the bank. He is probably the most qualified at these sorts of things.

He might have been ridiculed for saying it but the first-celebrant wasn’t far off the mark when he said sports and entertainment are the gateway to solving the “problems of the youth”. This column has previously shared how in 2020, the Nigerian music industry raked in over $86 million. Or how in the same year, Kenya’s total music industry revenue was projected to rise from $19 million to $29 million.

But that is just music, before we even talk about the industry of entertainment. There is also no need to explain the monetary value of sports because this is pretty obvious. The problem though is that there seems to be no movement because we are only looking at sports and entertainment for their monetary value.

But what if we approached this differently. For young countries like ours that are also shaping up for mass polarization, those two can also be very effective tools for control – without resorting to guns, drones and bullets. Forgive the unintended allusion to 20th Century fascists like Benito Mussolini, but they had long figured out that sports is an effective way to keep young haughty citizens who are prone to causing political problems in check.

Part of the success of European nations in sports is thanks to dictators who used the sector to opiate the (young) masses. When they had enough time and space to play, they didn’t have enough time to also invest in thinking about their socioeconomic problems or to even effectively participate in political organizing. They knew they were poor and unemployed, which is why they spent all their miserable time finding comfort in play.

So, perhaps the Alberts of this world might have to get clever and rejig their pitches to focus on sports as a political tool instead of focusing on the economics of things. That seems to be the language that those in power – and their people who want it – understand. Instead of talking to them about how much sports can do for the country’s economy, how about telling them that even if they have done a good distraction job through religion and the false hope and optimism that regime pastors are championing, the struggle needs multiple fronts.

That we need more pitches and courts and theaters and cinema halls and concerts and race courses. That we need to keep youth distracted and away from this nonsensical talk about politics and human rights and regime change. That if we are trying get a political breather, we need to put the money in sports and entertainment. We probably need another forum to debate the cost to it though.