Things are looking Up for Ugawood

Ugawood (Uganda’s film industry) is on a roll, thanks to better quality. More local films are getting commissioned, winning international awards, and hitting international streaming channels.

In 2022, Tembele was pre-selected for the Oscars becoming Uganda’s first-ever film to be considered for an Academy Award. Similarly, on the African continent, the recognition of Ugandan works keeps getting better.

This year, Uganda got the highest number of nominations it has ever got in the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs). Ugandan stories and storytellers got 17 nominations across several categories including Best Director and Best Overall Film Africa.

Anyone who got the opportunity to attend screenings of local films during the recently concluded 2023 Uganda Film Festival (UFF) by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and Multichoice Uganda, can attest to the fact that our local stories are now being told in a more compelling and attractive way.

A good example would be Nambi, a reimagined story of the popular Buganda folktale. It represents how through film, the future and the past can coexist in the same dimension.

Today, having a conversation about the quality of film in Africa and more precisely Uganda is difficult without the mention of the cadres that lit the path for those yet to come.

Three decades ago, television was monopolosied by the then Uganda Television, which is now Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC TV). Along the way, the sector was liberalised and more private television stations sprouted in the early 1990s.

Then, Sanyu brought fresh breath to TV, but that was short-lived when the station closed, perhaps preparing us for what to expect from another privately-owned TV station, Wavah Broadcasting Corporation (WBS TV), which launched in 1999. Today the country boasts of up to 70 licensed TV stations.

WBS TV opened the way for more investment in Uganda’s media and film industries. It also opened the Ugandan audience’s eyes to entertainment on the international scene. It also inspired the growth of the music and film industry.

Today, local films (kina Uganda) have come of age. The quality of the output has tremendously improved, in the storylines, plot, cinematography, costumes, equipment used, editing and the professionals involved.

Every era has its heroes -- those that lead a new revolution. In the early 1990s, that trailblazer was lawyer John Katende. His creativity and leadership birthed That’s Life Mwattu, considered Uganda’s first TV drama in 1993. He produced, wrote, and directed the musical drama which gave Uganda its first TV celebrities - Paul Katende (Dr Dick), Harriet Nalubwama (Nakawunde), Rose Kamya (Vicky), and Sam Bagenda (Dr Bbosa).

Nowadays, the picture quality, sound, and editing of Ugandan productions is not what it was in That’s Life Mwattu, Bibaawo or on productions like Feelings Struggle (Ashraf Ssemwogerere), Divizionz (Donald Mugisha), Fate (Cindy Magara) and Battle of the Souls (Matt Bish), the works that pioneered the feature film format in Uganda.

Today, young creators like Loukman Ali (producer and director), Raymond Malinga (animator), Andrew Ahuura (audio engineer), Ashraf Mulima (producer and animator) and Peter Mukiibi (director) symbolise what the future holds for the motion picture and that Uganda can have a seat on that creative table.

Technological advancement, the advent of the internet, increased investment in local content, a conducive regulatory environment, and competition in the TV space have all contributed to the quality we now see on the screen.

And players like MultiChoice have leveraged all these factors to tell the Ugandan story by creating three channels (Pearl Magic, Pearl Magic Prime and Pearl Magic Loko) that are completely dedicated to Ugandan content.

However, such players cannot accommodate all content creators. Cinemas would be a great avenue but they are expensive and it’s hard to fully reap profits. So, most creators are left with online video sharing platforms like YouTube. Some filmmakers are also breaking into the airlines business with producers such as Kizito Samuel Savoir who has over three of his films streaming in Emirates Airlines.

All this shows that it is a good time to be in the content creation business wherein content is the new gold.