The things we love about our country are the ones we are not responsible for

Last week, as part of a book project, we interviewed a priest, a refugee, a civil servant, a student, an entrepreneur, a hawker, a medical doctor, and five other Ugandans. All of them were asked: What one thing do you love about Uganda?

Interestingly, their answers weren’t so dissimilar. Happy and hospitable people, good weather, a wide variety of good food, and scenic natural beauty. “What do you not like?” we asked. Corruption, inefficient systems, poor public services. The answers were also pretty much the same.

The national women’s basketball team, the Gazelles have been making waves in the Afro Basket tournament in Kigali, Rwanda. It is proof, yet again, that on their day many Ugandans can give even the very best a run for their money – in pretty much every imaginable field. The sight of Ugandans on courtside living through the emotions on and cheering the girls on is something we all should be proud of.

Yet it shouldn’t escape our minds, how often everyone has beaten the drum to get a tone-deaf government to invest in sports because of all the problems it solves. So much so that one enthusiast, out of his own volition, has been selling jerseys to try and add something to the players’ kitty.

If you go back to the questions about what we love or don’t love about Uganda, you notice something peculiar with the responses. The things that we love the most have nothing to do with any deliberate human interventions. They are naturally occurring. Nobody planned for the picturesque Rwenzoris, Elgons, or Kadams to be where they are. There was no meeting held to deliberate the path that the roaring falls in Murchison take, how Luwombo, Boo, and Kalo should be prepared.

We are most likely to have bungled it up had we been responsible for making those kinds of decisions. If in doubt, look at the things that we say we don’t like about Uganda. They are all the things we are supposed to be responsible for. The things which require our thinking and actions. Things such as where to put a school or hospital and ensure that they are running as they should, where a road must go through, how to ensure that the poorest and most vulnerable are taken care of by the system, and stuff like that.

This is not unique to only Uganda. Anywhere in Africa, you are likely to find citizens unhappy with the actions or inactions of their government, but also very proud of their countries and people. Look at Nigeria for example. A country brimming with ingenuity, ambition, and verve, yet riddled with such corruption it is hard to explain how sections of it are still able to thrive.

Their women’s national football team – the Super Falcons – is battering teams at the Women’s World Cup. As a result, Nigerians, ever so proud and loud, are having to cross between the pride they feel seeing their girls play and triumph and the embarrassment of a corrupt federation at home which has forced the world football governing body, FIFA, to pay bonuses directly into the players’ accounts because the federation is known for “eating” players’ money.

Or the case of Ms Nasra Abukar Ali, who represented Somalia at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China. Untrained, unfit, and clearly out of place, she came last and posted the slowest finish in the history of the competition. It later emerged that she was only competing because she is the niece of the athletics federation boss.

Somalians, resilient and hardworking people, somehow have to deal with instances like this. Thankfully, they raised enough dust to get the federation boss suspended. But that is the contradiction that many Africans have to live with – doing double the work with half the investment from those who are looking to benefit the most from it.

How then do we get out of this quagmire? The answer is in the inevitability of time. Early this week, while talking about the disruption that Gen Z are bringing into the workplace, someone pointed out that whereas the dominant conversation is about how to train them to be work-ready, it is likely that eventually, employers and institutions will be the ones that are forced to change.

That they will be too many and will overwhelm the system. Somehow, they are also our biggest hope for getting governance and public service right.