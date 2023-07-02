Things the educated do that make no sense to the unschooled 

From time to time, I have conversations with random strangers. It’s my way of feeling the pulse of the day with no prior judgement or bias. It’s just two strangers usually, either ruminating on the state of the roads, the economy or other public goods in which we have a stake. During the length of time it takes to drive from Kololo to Bugolobi, both suburbs of Kampala, this middle-aged stranger made a comment that has been echoed by others but also occurs to me frequently. This country is full of learned people with top qualifications in almost any field you can name but of what use are they to the uneducated if we are still trying to pass off last century’s trophies as today’s shiny prizes?

Stranger was peeved that we are still building single-lane roads in major cities. In his uneducated estimation, we should have moved on from the level of 1962, when the population of Kampala was under 200,000 and the traffic just as light. Sixty years later, we appear to do things in a way that leads those who have not had much schooling to question the paper on which our qualifications are written.

I was hard pressed to give Stranger any answers on the spot. This is a social indictment and I do not have data to immediately explain the causes. Perhaps a long study into the past and an examination of our progress would provide the answers as to whether we invested in the right skills, the right tools and the enabling environment for the school products to apply themselves. If not, what went wrong? Who didn’t do their part and why? At which point did we fall so far off the wagon that we provide little inspiration to those who never attained high levels of academic achievement?

We speak of transformation but perhaps it is not of the right kind, which makes a real impact on the lives of ordinary people. The people can see through our suit jackets right into our collective unimpressive educated half efforts at development. The standards need to be higher. Our aspirations cannot be so low as to be basic. The question is always asked, especially of those who have been privileged to visit at least one neighbouring country: Do we not see and admire anything that could be replicated back home? Have we become so hardened that we are unmoved by progress all around?

In some places, they have stepped up the game in infrastructure development, with quality motorways and railroads. In other jurisdictions, they have invested wholeheartedly in technology. Some are simply great at preserving the environment and the list of developments is long and growing. Of all the things we see, learn and encounter, how is it that there is no message to take home every time we leave those capitals we love to visit?

In all this, we seem to be the single island making two steps forward and four steps back but hoping somehow that will put us in a better position tomorrow. This, I don’t speak in vain. If you take just one example of the medical field. With all the specialists we have here and what they could potentially accomplish with better infrastructure, tools and facilitation, we are still flying our nation’s VIPs abroad for treatment on a regular basis or to be precise, in almost every case. What do you expect the ordinary guy on the street to deduce from that? He is obviously disappointed because what his uneducated mind finds so straightforward is proving to be rocket science for his educated countrymen.