Third Term: Let it not be business as usual

This week, many parents and guardians will be preparing to send their children back to school. Unlike the previous two terms, the upcoming third term will be more intense, as it is promotional.

This is also when candidates at both the primary and secondary levels will sit their final examinations, which will determine whether they proceed to the next level or not.

Candidates, in particular, will not only have to attend classes that extend overtime but also sit several examinations. It will be practically impossible for them to do anything outside of class. Non-candidates will also have a lot of reading to do to prepare for promotion to their next respective classes.

Against this background, learners may become stressed due to the pressure. To cope, they may start exhibiting worrying behaviours. While some learners may become withdrawn and isolated, others may become defiant, to the extent of telling their parents they do not want to return to school.

From time to time, the media reports cases of learners engaging in self-harming activities after being forced to return to school. A few incidents have been extreme, with some overwhelmed learners committing suicide.

The 2024 National Population and Housing Census-report shows that Uganda recorded 272,271 cases of suicidal thoughts and attempts in the last 10 years, with children aged 10 to 14 years registering the highest number of cases at 39,656. This was followed by those aged 15 to 19 years, registering 36,615 cases.

Besides pushing learners toward suicidal tendencies, this stress can also lead them to engage in alcohol and drug abuse or develop other mental health disorders, with poor academic performance contributing as one of the leading causes.

Some of these problems are preventable if parents intervene early. As you prepare to send your child back to school, let it not be business as usual, just paying school fees and sending the child away. From your assessment of the child's behaviour during the holidays, what have you observed? Have you noticed any strange behaviour or red flags? If yes, find a way to engage and talk with your child.

Encourage them to open up to you. If they are anxious, stressed, or overwhelmed by studies, counsel them and give them assurance that all will be well.

The challenge parents and guardians sometimes face is that they are too busy even for their own children. They head to work early in the morning and return home late in the evening. Some even hardly have time to call home during the day due to back-to-back engagements and meetings. Because of this, there is hardly any time to sit down and have proper conversations with the child. In the end, the child is left to deal with their own setbacks in life.

Some children may resort to keeping their issues to themselves out of fear of being mocked, while others may confide in peers or others who may give them the wrong advice, including luring them into drugs or alcohol use.

At a recent school meeting that I attended, the head teacher complained that today’s parents are leaving most of the work of bringing up children to schools, which is not right.

In part, the head teacher said some of the learners are returned to school when they are already emotionally checked out, and only to crumble during the school term.

Some end up becoming rebellious or simply refuse to obey school rules, the administrator added.

His advice was simple: Parents and guardians should be the first counselors to their children before returning them to school. That simple talk with your child can help them cope during the third term’s intense pressure.

The writer, Albert Elwa Louis, is a clinical psychologist, addiction professional and the executive director of Focus on Recovery Uganda