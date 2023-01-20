This NSSF thing feels as bad as stealing a child’s piggy bank

Remember how home robberies in Kampala were quite rampant in the 90s, even leading to the setting up of ‘Operation Wembley’? A friend, Yusuf, once told us how armed robbers broke into their house, assembled them in the living room at gunpoint, and started carrying away valuables.

Everyone did as they were asked, whimpering and pleading for mercy, willing for it to end. Well, until one of the robbers went for his little sister, Wanda’s piggy bank, which was kept on a corner table. She wouldn’t have it.

She got up and screamed, ordering him to not touch it. “Tokwata ku bank yange!” she barked. For a moment, everyone was startled and unsure of what would happen next. The thug looked at her, tossed the piggy bank back onto the table, and after carrying out whatever else they wanted, left.

Many people reading this might be familiar with this childhood experience. There were many variations but the common one was a party scene where you would be called to the center and asked to dance. The adults, impressed with your choreography or feeling guilty for engaging you in unpaid labor, would then tip you.

Sometimes, it was a visiting auntie or uncle who would be so impressed by your school report and decide to thank you with whatever shillings they could spare. The end for most of us was pretty much the same. Your parents would suggest that you hand over the tip to them for safekeeping. Except, there would be no safekeeping.

A couple of days or weeks down the road, you would need to buy something for your own indulgence and remember you have some money deposited with ‘Bank of Mummy’. When you approached the till to make your withdrawal you would instead discover that your savings had been squandered and there was no recourse.

They would even ask where you thought all the food, milk, and bread you’ve been enjoying was coming from. Sometimes, they would even throw school fees into the mix, along with some other basic stuff they got you – as if all of it isn’t their responsibility and obligation to you.

Those who were lucky and had piggy banks didn’t always suffer this parental swindle. They also learned the discipline of saving for the future, delayed gratification, patience, and what the Batooro call, “Kamu kamu nugwo muganda” or “One by one makes a bundle”. Sometimes you knew what you were saving for and even kept track of your money till you hit the target and then broke the bank.

Other times you just put the money away without a particular plan and continued dropping little small and big notes into the box – resisting the urge to find out how much you had stashed away; preferring to surprise yourself. If you had a piggy bank, it was very rare that your parents would raid it because there was no salt, sugar, or soap. In essence, your savings were safe.

Perhaps, as an indicator of how hard times are today, it isn’t unfounded to imagine a parent raiding their kids’ piggy banks for relief, because of what the economy is like. Even if this were to happen you suspect that it would only elicit momentary heartbreak and nothing more. This is for the simple reason that children trust that their parents and guardians have their best interests at heart. But also, that there is a demonstrable record of propriety, responsibility, and care. Basically, the understanding that you might not agree with the fact that they spent your meager savings but you respect that they acted in your interest and there is evidence to the fact.

If you are Ugandan, you will be forgiven for how often you read the news and feel the same way Yusuf and his family felt that night. Helpless as their property got carried away. If you save with the National Social Security Fund, you should be feeling like his little sister, witnessing a heist in which your savings with the pension fund are about to be spirited away.

You know for sure that those after your piggy bank don’t have any of their money in there. Also, that, unlike your parents, there is no record of care for and accountability to you. Will you, like Wanda, shout at them to back off or let them have their way?