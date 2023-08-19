Thoughts, feelings, actions equals attitude

There is a proverbial “muscle” that is very important at influencing the thoughts, feelings, and actions of the people around us.

What we know about muscles is; muscle movement may be voluntary (meaning the movement is made consciously) or done without our conscious awareness (involuntary). This muscle is called our attitude.

Attitude will always be voluntary or involuntary. The people we admire most have developed and possess a good attitude muscle. A good attitude is a character muscle which when developed increases our influence and is often the key to success.

Viktor E. Frankl, a Holocaust survivor, said: “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of human freedoms - to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” So true, no matter the situation, we always have a choice of our attitude.

Nelson Mandela said, “We slaughter one another in our words and attitudes.” Mandela is right, how often do we slaughter each other with our choice of words or attitudes?

Speaking of voluntary or involuntary, our attitudes will always come through whether we speak with our words or bodies.

John Maxwell teaches us that leadership is influence and to be a person of influence, building a model of positive attitude will be key to a successful life.

Personally, this is an area of continuous improvement on my end because my attitude shows up in my home life and work life where I am aware of my shortcomings. As my wife likes to remind me, it is not about what I said, it’s how I said it.

Our attitude that is showing up can create a positive atmosphere or vice versa. John Maxwell says, “People may hear your words, but they feel your attitude.”

In the book Developing the Leader Within You, Maxwell has a whole chapter on attitude. Part of building your attitude muscle, is possessing a “what-it-takes” mindset. This kind of attitude is easily understood, however, very challenging to live every day. Some of the steps to develop and embody this whatever-it-takes attitudes are:

1) Disown your helplessness. Do not play the victim mindset. We should focus on looking inwardly rather that looking outwardly to blame others or circumstances most of the time. We are meant for greatness and just because we seek help from others does not mean we are helpless. Working in areas of our strengths will get us going.

2) Take the bull by the horns. Get in the habit of making a commitment and take action to get going. For those who are Nike fans, as the moto says, “Just do it.”

3) Enter the “no whining zone”. Just because we are feeling bad should not stop us from progress. Most local languages have the saying, “do not cry over spilt milk.” Pick up gratitude to help move past the bad feelings.

4) Nurture your passion. There is a fire that is always burning within us. We all have it. Find the fire residing inside and follow it. Napoleon Hill says, “Most ideas are stillborn at birth.” We are so afraid to follow our passions that they die the moment we think of them. The richest place on earth is the graveyard because it has all the greatest ideas that were never developed.

5) Exceed expectations. Promise what you can truly deliver and then over deliver. The success we have in life is directly proportional to the amount of service we render. Going above and beyond what we promised to deliver helps to develop a good and winning attitude.

There are many more other ways we can develop and embody the whatever-it-takes attitude. It is up to each of us as individuals to figure out what works best for us.

I believe in you. In virtue and wisdom lead the world.