Thoughts on UN Summit of the Future

Next week, on September 22 and 23, the ‘Summit of the Future’ will take place at the United Nations headquarters, in New York, to consider the reform of the multilateral system and global governance to enhance international cooperation on global shocks, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and global warming, which have seriously challenged multilateral organisations and humankind.

The summit is a rare gathering of world leaders which provides a golden opportunity to enhance international cooperation, strengthen unity on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance. The outcome of the summit is expected to reaffirm existing commitments, including 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Charter of the United Nations to reinvigorate multilateral organisations so that they impact effectively and positively the lives of the peoples of the world.

This unique occasion presents an opportunity for world leaders to rebuild trust and showcase the power of international cooperation in dealing with contemporary and future challenges and problems.

The decision to convene the summit of the future in 2024 was taken by the General Assembly during the 75th anniversary of the UN. In September 2021, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres released a report titled, Our Common Agenda which contains four recommendations for renewed solidarity between peoples and future generations; a new social contract anchored in human rights; better management of critical global commons and global public goods that deliver equitably and sustainably for all.

The proposal to convene the summit originated from this report. This high-level event will bring together 193 member states of the United Nations, UN agencies, NGOs, CSOs, academia, the private sector and youth. The theme of the big event is ‘Summit of the Future: Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’. One of the objectives of this summit is to forge a new international consensus on how we can deliver a better present and safeguard the future.

In this regard, I advise and urge Uganda in her capacity as chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to submit for consideration, concrete proposals for the long-overdue reform of the UN Security Council and the unjust global economic system. n accordance with the Kampala Declaration adopted on January 20 by the 19th NAM Summit held in Uganda, the summit should address the historical injustice against Africa and endorse increased representation for Africa in the reformed UN Security Council. Africa currently occupies three non-permanent seats on the Security Council. Africa deserves three additional seats, including one permanent seat.

The chairperson of NAM should submit this important proposal for negotiations at the summit. On the economic front, the chairperson of NAM should propose the establishment of a new global economic system based on equity, interdependence, justice, self-determination and sovereign equality of nations.

In this regard, NAM need not reinvent the wheel, but revisit and renew the declaration and programme of action adopted by the 6th Special Session of UN General Assembly on May 1, 1974, which outlines a bold and pragmatic vision for restructuring the existing Bretton Woods system established in 1944 and replace the same with a democratic and new international economic system suitable for the 21st Century.

Against the background of recent diplomatic fiascos involving former Ugandan envoys to Canada and Dubai who have done enormous damage to diplomacy as a noble profession, the national image and national prestige of Uganda, UNGA 79 and the summit provide a golden opportunity for Uganda to rise to the occasion, shine on the global stage, undo and repair the enormous damage done to Uganda’s diplomatic service by political appointees.

One hopes that relevant authorities of Uganda have learnt some painful lessons from what happened and will take appropriate action to avoid a repetition of similar disasters in the future.



