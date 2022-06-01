Threatening nurses weakens governance

The health sector in Uganda is structured in a way that each cadre has a role it plays for summative purposes of effectiveness, efficiency and equity.

The structure allocates greater numbers to one sector and lesser numbers to another with different numerical strengths but working as an aggregate sum of labour for productive output.

These numerical numbers define the principles of practice set by policy. Others will call it the ratio of cadre to patients or ratio of cadre to cadre (e.g., doctor to patient ratio, nurse to patient ratio, doctor to nurse ratio etc. depending on type of care, level of care and principles of care.

These structures attract colossal investment and other costs which often are the costs of contention among all the cadres.

While one cost is bulky its cost per centre is meagre and degenerates into uneasiness and conflict, hence the conflict of pay between the doctors and the nurses of which the proportionate costs need ‘bolts and spanners’, to be fixed. Who has the toolbox, is it the mother ministry – Ministry of Health or the ‘grandmother’, ministry i.e., Ministry of Public Service?

However, where is the contention that brings in dissatisfaction and causes industrial actions: Nurses being the largest professional group in the healthcare sector, are strongly affected by ‘budget balancing’, attempts. It’s easier to balance the books of accounts on the workforce through institutional restructuring, downsizing, merger or actively shifting care from hospitals to community. This may cause detrimental and difficult to reverse decisions.

It’s upon such decisions that dissatisfaction creeps in, balancing books on differential pay which should be taken up with factual decisions. Now that the economies of many countries around the globe are undergoing turbulent times, it’s important that recessionary trends in the healthcare sector do not drive policy and decision makers to take decisions that may destabilize the majority in the sector, especially the nursing labour in the years to come.

Assuming the healthcare sector takes on the demand side of nursing labour, remember there is an array of potential employees of this labour competing for the employment of nurses with various specialist skills.

The demand thus depends on their productivity in different tasks, their skills and degree to which they could be replaced by other employees. In my opinion this is the imminent threat the sector faces and needs to be addressed with caution.

We do understand that economic downturns and recessions force governments to restrict their overall public spending. The budget for healthcare programmes constitutes a sizeable proportion of GDP of this Human Resources for Health consumes a sizeable proportion of health expenditure.

Overwhelming majority of nurses are salaried employees in the healthcare organisation as compared to physicians, who mostly are self employed professionals working on fee for service or capitation basis.

Strategies to cope with fiscal pressure may have a direct effect if institutions want to ‘balance their budget’. Remember freezing recruitment of healthcare professionals disproportionately affects the younger group, let’s see beyond temporary recessionary trends. Nursing should not be an indentured servant nor bonded labour. Threats on the nursing labour may have a long-term effect – recession on the nursing labour market. Let the nursing leadership interpret and translate between macro issues of policy and micro issues of practice.