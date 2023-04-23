Tight package: From exodus to Exile

One of the most memorable surprises encountered by ‘yours truly’ here at King’s College Budo of 1962, the colourful and noisy commencement year of Uganda’s mock or ‘flag’ independence, was being told that a total of only two Higher School Certificate (HSC) students were deemed to be an adequate number to register for and be taught a full-fledged two-year optional subsidiary subject (as different from a main subject).

And that is how it came to pass that only two of us, including this ‘pen-pusher of yours’, were registered for a subsidiary subject on Religion by the name of ‘From Exodus to Exile’, (some assonance music there.) Our wonderful teacher was the school chaplain, Rev Dick Drowne (some alliterative music there) from England, an amiable, delightful, and deeply knowledgeable man of the collar.

Flashback: Weeks ago in this opinion column, I communicated something of the ‘high school excitement of learning’ of my generation, illustrated by the day we of my class at Nabumali High School ‘manufactured water in the lab’ - and proudly added our few drops to God’s abundant rainfall, rivers, and multitudinous oceans! At Budo, for me, ‘From Exodus to Exile’ constituted the next intellectual high point along my path of ‘the excitement of learning’.

And what a continuous filmstrip of high drama it is, this story that starts with a ‘bang’ at Exodus and terminates in a ‘whimper’ with the spectacular carrying off of the bulk of a nation into captivity! Between the Exodus (which Bible scholars say occurred in late 13th or early 12th century BC) and the Babylonian Captivity (which occurred in 597 BC) are phenomenal events which are unparalleled in recorded world history. They are a combination of the ordinary and the supernatural in a millennial divine-human theatre of the tragi-comic and at times the absurd. They are fact, faith, fantasy, and fun.

The active agent of the Exodus ‘bang’ is Moses, ‘the Spoiler of Egypt!’ Following a whole cycle of pestilences, he breaks the will of hard-hearted and vacillating Pharaoh till he lets his precious slaves of Goshen go. And in what a great style they exit! A majestic pageantry of men and women and children and chicken and ducks and sheep and camels and wagons, rejoicing and singing - and facing the wilderness with confidence!

But across the stretch of 40 years - between the miraculously parted Red Sea and the miraculously parted River Jordan - only two of the adults who leave Egypt (Caleb and Joshua) reach the Promised Land! The point is that every adult (but these two) who leaves Egypt with ‘a slave mentality’ and with frequent craving to return to Egyptian barrels of wine and ‘pots of meat’ must die in the wilderness - and only a new breed of desert-toughened Israelite nationalists enter Canaan. (Even Moses does not survive beyond Moab - courtesy of his hot temper and lapses into spiritual vanity: he smashes the first set of the stone tablets of the 10 Commandments; and at Kadesh, instead of ‘speaking to the rock’ as commanded, to bring out water - he angrily says he is ‘the giver’ of the water, and strikes the rock twice!)



The wanderings and settlement in Canaan are progressively characterised by: the emergence of prophets (Moses, etc.), priests (Aaron, etc.), judges (Joshua, etc.), and kings (Saul, etc.). The burden of the prophets in the Promised Land is to continuously remind the population to honour their part of the Covenant with God, and to practice moral and social justice.

My fovourite prophets are two of the minor ones and one major one: Hosea, Amos, and Jeremiah. Hosea for marrying a prostitute, as a dramatisation of God’s relationship with adulterous Israel; Amos for vehemently proclaiming, ‘Let justice roll down like a river’; and Jeremiah, while in prison, for buying a plot of land outside Jerusalem on the eve of the Babylonian Exile!