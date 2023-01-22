Time for plan B since prayers and elections won’t change gov’t

When dealing with intractable problems, many believers resort to what they call the power of prayer. Millions of people in Uganda and in many other places believe that prayers solve problems. But a closer look at this belief suggests that prayers are meant to give believers emotional comfort.

In Uganda, we are grappling with a major problem: tired and rotten leadership. Tired and rotten leadership has become the godfather of almost every problem. You see that at the NSSF, in the government’s failure to pay workers and in Parliament literally becoming a playground for MPs.

If we changed rotten leadership, we would begin to tackle problems such as corruption, incompetence, nepotism, poverty, poor healthcare, impassable roads in Kampala, etc. These problems would not be fixed overnight, of course. In fact, they could get worse, but Ugandans would be dealing with a new leader in power — with a team of fresh minds.

The much vaunted power of prayer has not worked for Ugandans. You would expect that we just have to get down on our knees — or foreheads — and pray to get new leadership. You would expect that we can gather all the prominent pastors in Kampala, leaders of the Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant Church/Church of Uganda, Muslim leaders, etc and ask them to lead us in prayer as we implore what believers call God to change leadership in our country, which has never seen a peaceful transfer of power since it attained independence 60 years ago.

Yet we all know that no amount of prayers can give us a new government. Even if we turned Kampala into a prayer ground, even if we stopped working for one year and spent every single day praying, even if all Ugandans started to pray and complemented prayers with fasting — we would not change leadership.

The leaders and those they lead know this perfectly well. In fact, if prayers really worked, as believers believe, and given the fact that many Ugandans are yearning for change, we would have secured change way back in 2001 or 2006.

By contrast, if we removed all the guns our leaders have and put them where the leaders cannot reach them, things would begin to look promising. Unfortunately, the Opposition, who are taking the lead in pushing for change of leadership, cannot get anywhere near guns. If they tried, they would be moving dangerously close to treason. Nobody is ready to go where the guns are.

That leaves us with one option — elections — which we have relied on since 1996, and (sadly) it is decidedly ineffectual. Elections do not make sense in a country that is pretending to be a democracy. In a proper democracy, people know that change of leadership is possible. People know that laws are respected. They know that security forces cannot be used by any candidate to further his electoral/political interests. And they know that the judiciary and the election commission are truly independent. None of this holds true in Uganda.

The Opposition have become helpless as we prepare for the next election in 2026 — and that is why plan B is urgently needed. But the million-dollar question is: Do they have or can they craft plan B? Any move that involves mobilising a large number of people in major towns and cities just cannot materialise. Security forces will be on the streets to use brute force. Boycotting elections does not work either.

So, apart from fielding candidates and rejecting results after Gen Museveni is declared winner, what do those seeking change hope to achieve?