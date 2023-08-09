Time to consider netball our national team sport

About a decade ago, I was surprised to learn that the national sport of England is cricket. In mine, and perhaps most people’s views, football, fueled by the popularity of the English Premier League, is their biggest sporting exhibition in the world. Besides, the football game originates from England. However, the reasons why cricket holds such great significance to the English lies not only in the historical significance and social impact, it has a lot to do with international success.

So, the England cricket team has had considerable success in international competitions, including the Cricket World Cup and The Ashes, which has contributed to the sport’s popularity within the country.

The same cannot be said of their national football team which has underachieved for ages. So, juxtaposing the England situation with Uganda, it is a no-brainer that netball, in spite of its funding shortfalls, is the flagship sport for us. Historically, we have thrived best in boxing and athletics and our countrymen have ably represented us in international competitions but when it comes to team sport, netball is the answer.

In fact, no sport has raised Uganda’s image over the past decade like netball, and following the She Cranes’ recent 2023 Netball World Cup heroics, in which they defeated South Africa to confirm Uganda’s position as Africa’s best team, it is time to shift our efforts on improving the She Cranes to be the best in the world. The margins at the top are that thin.

In the past decade, Uganda has progressed from being ranked 12th in the world to a ranking-best fifth and in the course of things defeated previously untouchable nations like New Zealand and South Africa.

So, the significance of the She Cranes’ achievement at the 2023 Netball World Cup should resonate with the funding that the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) gets from the government if we are to rise to the top.

My simple analysis is a value-for-money consideration and impact, which places netball way above other sporting disciplines.

My view is that because the She Cranes are punching above their financial weight to raise the Ugandan flag, they need to be recognized as the country’s flagship sport.So, it is high time to consider the over Shs 20bn doled out to football only to end up in the hands of a few football executives as netball gets just a fraction; we need to put results before popularity.

If we just double what netball gets from NCS, Uganda could conquer the world.

Merit, the most important aspect to any national team, is the most important attribute of UNF yet on the flipside, is the biggest undoing of Fufa.

In football, politics and allegiance precedes performance and matters are not helped by the fact that the regulators have specific interest in the results of matches.

Going forward, it is time to get the netball house in order, where Babirye kityo admits her shortcomings, while also representing the progress of the game to give it a national status. A solid She Cranes has the capacity to conquer the world and the time is now.

Mr Immanuel Ben Misagga is SC Villa president Emeritus.