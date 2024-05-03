Time to move beyond usual climate talk

Climate change is no longer a future threat but a current and escalating emergency globally. Africa is particularly vulnerable, facing an increasing number of climate-related disasters that threaten the livelihoods of millions and incur significant costs.

The continent is warming at twice the global average rate of 1.1°C, with East Africa experiencing temperature rises of up to 1.7°C. This accelerated warming suggests that extreme weather events will become even more frequent and severe. Consequently, the impact of climate change on Africa, relative to its population and economic size, is anticipated to be more detrimental than in any other region worldwide.

A recent study using the RICE model indicates that the financial toll of climate change on Africa could exceed that of India by 10 percent and be more than double that of countries like the US, Russia, Eurasia, and Latin America.

The recent drought and ongoing floods devastating Kenya and other East African nations serve as a powerful warning signal to us all. They highlight our shared failure to fully grasp the severe socio-economic impacts these disasters inflict. This situation urgently demands swift climate mitigation and adaptation efforts throughout the East African Community (EAC), with a strong emphasis on investing in robust social infrastructure. We must create systems resilient enough to withstand flood impacts while guaranteeing continuous access to essential services, such as clean water, sanitation, and healthcare, during such crises. This approach is critical for protecting human health, minimizing socio-economic disturbances, and enhancing the resilience of our communities.

Amid the escalating threat of climate change, African governments are confronted with numerous urgent challenges, including political instability, insecurity, poverty, healthcare, and education. The call for action to transition “beyond talk” is critical as the climate crisis demands tangible strategies over mere discussions. It is imperative for individual nations to develop and implement comprehensive plans on climate adaptation, mitigation, and resilience in response to climate change. Given the transnational nature of climate challenges, there is a vital need for collaborative efforts.

These efforts should aim not only to address the root causes of extreme weather conditions but also to strengthen regional resilience against their impacts. For example, engaging in negotiations with developed countries, which are major contributors to climate-inducing emissions, to negotiate and secure enhanced adaptation financing, loss and damage funds. Such financing could significantly help communities and countries prepare for and respond to climate change, reduce vulnerability and enhance recovery from its impacts that go beyond their capacity to adapt.

In Uganda, the swift pace of urbanisation, coupled with rapid population growth, is transforming cities and towns into climate change hotspots. These areas suffer from outdated infrastructure and inadequate urban planning, rendering them ill-equipped to manage severe weather events. The situation is worsened by the destruction of natural drainage systems, such as forests, swamps, and wetlands, which traditionally mitigate the impact of extreme weather conditions like heatwaves, storms, floods, and droughts, while also enhancing carbon storage.

This escalating crisis underscores the urgent need for proactive and targeted strategies and political will from those in positions of responsibility.