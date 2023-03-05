Time to reboot NRM govt rule

On Tuesday, four National Unity Platform (NUP) division speakers, arrested outside Parliament last Monday for protesting against the continued arrest and detention of their supporters following the 2021 elections, were remanded to Luzira Maximum Security Prison.

The four NUP speakers may now be described as prisoners of conscience (POC), a term that partly refers to those who have been imprisoned for the nonviolent expression of their conscientiously held beliefs.

The concept of POC was fittingly applied to the late Nelson Mandela’s imprisonment in South Africa, in 1964.

Mandela had initially been adopted as a POC in 1962, when he was sentenced to five years in jail for inciting a workers’ strike.

Now, in Uganda, a full 61 years later, we still have POCs as the man we thought was our Mandela, Mr Museveni, appears to have turned his back on his cardinal principles. We say this because he and his confederates say they waged a protracted war “against tyranny on a platform of restoring personal freedoms”.

This platform, we naturally assumed, was essentialise to the cultivation of a democratic culture which placed a premium on Ugandans listening to each other. This democratic culture would provide opportunity for Ugandans to resolve disagreements through institutional frameworks which shaped peaceful coexistence towards nation-building.

Instead, we are reminded, time and again, that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is only interested in its own self-preservation. And, by this token, has turned back the clock on any progress it made in the province of personal freedoms.

There is a road to redemption, however. This road will give the NRM a second chance to make a first impression; the latter being how the NRM was originally perceived in the mould of liberator.

In effect, I am advocating for the NRM to reboot and thereby return to Legal Notice No. 1 of 1986 (Proclamation), Section 14, which furnished the NRM with the legal force ensuring its interim period would be four years.

This time, however, there would be no statement by President Museveni like the one he made on October 24, 1989, to the national executive committee of the NRM extending the interim period.

Neither would there be a need for broad-based government hinged upon ‘no-party democracy’; thereby nullifying Point 3 of the 10-Point Programme.

To be sure, Uganda’s return to the NRM’s interim period would serve as a means to fulfilling Mr Museveni’s famous words of January 29, 1986: “The sovereign power in the land must be the population, not the government. The government should not be the master, but the servant.”

To achieve this, economic democracy as opposed to political democracy would be necessary.

This necessity would be the mother’s milk of a shift in public expenditure away from politico-administrative structures such as State House, Parliament and other civil bodies which oil the wheels of patrimonial rule.

To substitute such expenditure, government could then prioritise sectors of the economy which actually foster the sovereignty of the people.

Again, such revised expenditure would be an update on the Uganda government’s spending of 1970 when 28 percent of the national budget was spent on education.

This expenditure would also be in line with the so-called Washington Consensus (International Monetary Fund/World Bank doctrine) since it would bolster long-term structural reform and fiscal austerity in areas where exceptionable politics has taken the place of exceptional policy.

This would lead to more foreign aid, which could be channelled towards further boosting small to medium sized enterprises as a prelude to the NRM handing over a much revived nation to genuine civilian rule in four years’ time, or even less.