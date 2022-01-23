Prime

Time to shine a spotlight on corrupt journalists

Musaazi Namiti

By  Musaazi Namiti

What you need to know:

  • Journalists are generally not paid well mainly because the news organisations employing them do not make money. The temptation to seek bribes can be overwhelming, although it is not justifiable. People can quit journalism and pursue careers where the pay is decent.

We have written about corruption in Uganda, but very few of us in the media put the mirror, as it were, in front of our eyes to see whether we are looking good or bad. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.