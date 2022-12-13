Tips about building your business continuity plan 

A business continuity plan is an advance arrangement to help an organization maintain business operations or quickly resume after a disaster has occurred. It is a set of prior arrangements and procedures to enable your organization to respond to a disruptive event in a manner in which critical business functions can continue within planned or acceptable levels of disruption. When a disaster strikes, your business may not continue serving clients at the normal pace, but there is a minimum level of service that will be acceptable to you, from a strategic and operational perspective. Your business continuity plan helps you to continue business operations at that level, as you seek to recover to your normal operations following the disaster.

This plan or prior arrangement to help your organization to be able to maintain business operations and recover to normalcy, as quickly as possible, following a disaster is built around the following elements.

Firstly, an organization must consider the risks it faces and its potential business impact. The risks can be in form of things such as fire burning down the organization’s premises or information technology disruptions and other incidents that can disrupt the organization’s normal operations. This stage of continuity planning is technically called business impact analysis. It reveals to you the possible consequences of a disruptive event, on your business. It helps you to take note of the activities and resources that are necessary for your organization to continue providing the most important products and services. As a critical service, for example, a banking institution should not meet with a disruption that makes it impossible for clients to access their monies for withdrawal transactions. The bank must ensure that they put measures in place to avoid such an unfortunate extreme scenario. Among other things also, the business impact analysis captures the legal, regulatory and contractual obligations of an organization and prepares the organization to continue fulfilling relevant demands when a disruptive event happens. Comprehensively, the business impact analysis considers the timescale of disruption, its intensity, and the relevant impacts on the products and services of the organization.

After taking stock of the risks or disruptive events, an organization then proceeds to develop a response plan. The response plan aims to minimize or prevent these disruptive events. Here, the organization details what activities need to be undertaken in response to a disaster and which staff are responsible for implementing these activities. At this stage, the organization also considers resources such as computers, alternative workstations, and mobile telephone lines that are needed to enable quick and relevant responses.

The roles and responsibilities in the organization’s team must be properly clarified and understood if disruptions are to be met with effective response and confidence. The business continuity plan has to therefore highlight which critical staff needs to be involved in the response activities that address a disruption. When this staff is identified, the activities each of them will shoulder in case of disruption are clearly outlined and the resources they would need in order to carry out those activities are put in place. For example, if an alternate working site may be required in case the primary working premises are destroyed by fire, the site may need to be furnished, and equipped with internet facilities, telephones, and other necessary working tools.

Then on the soft side, your business continuity should address the communication mechanism in place to address situations of business disruption. Proper communication during a crisis builds in-house confidence in staff that the situation is under control and also helps to manage relationships with external stakeholders to minimize potential dissatisfaction. For communication to be done effectively, the business continuity plan should contain a list of key contacts and templates of press releases and social media posts that may be issued during a crisis that disrupts your business. Big organizations may also have entirely separate crisis communication plans that fit into the business continuity plan, offering a comprehensive approach to how the organizations communicate during crisis situations.

Finally, your business continuity plan must be periodically put to test. You can use realistic scenarios to test your plan and the team’s response. For example, you may temporarily shut down your main office IT environment and require your team to work from the alternate work site to get assurance about the functionality of the IT capabilities and other provisions at the alternate site.

If you put in place a robust business continuity plan, it helps your organization to react confidently and quickly to disruptive events. As already implied above, it also helps the organization to mitigate stakeholder dissatisfaction, build in-house confidence and reduce recovery timescales following a disruption.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant