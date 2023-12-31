Tips to young Ugandans as we enter 2024

There is no better day to write this piece than on New Year’s Eve. If you are a young woman or man reading this article, read it carefully. You could learn a thing or two that will help you navigate life effectively and meaningfully.

Since I am not a motivational speaker, I will, in keeping with the name of this column, be brutally frank. I will write things you may not like because I am a realist ― I accept and deal with a situation as it really is and I do not try to pretend that it is different.

You do not know how long you are going to live on this planet. While this sometimes bothers some people, it is actually good. If you started life knowing when you will die, you would simply think and worry about death all the time.

In your youth, the years seem to drag and you are going to conclude you have plenty of time. You will be right to a certain extent.

But the truth is that you will have only two or three decades in which you can accomplish what you have set out to achieve, create impact, turn around your life or change it for the better.

Many things will seem possible and achievable. If you are in secondary school, you are thinking you will go all the way to college, graduate and land a job or launch a start-up that, in the course of time, will become an enviable company.

You think you will settle down in your late 20s or early 30s and start a family. You think you will travel the world ― with your family. You think you will own a nice home, drive your dream car and, if you are a professional, build an illustrious career.

You may plan, strategise, work hard and smart and with a bit of luck achieve most or all of the things mentioned. But that is easier said than done. If it happens, you will be exceptionally lucky.

Many people in this world are going through their 20s or 30s (even 40s) when they only have failures, frustrations and rejections to count. That is why achievers often attract a lot of jealousy.

Remember it is only two or three decades that make or break your life. The 10 years in your 20s are all about finding a foothold in life. You will try and fail, you will have false starts, you may succeed.

The 10 years in your 30s often come with seeds of success. In fact, if you leave your 30s and you have not seen anything like success, be very worried.

Your 40s are promising when you have something solid you built in your 20s and 30s. The same applies to your 50s. However, your 50s come with grey hair, age discrimination, (sometimes) failing health and suchlike.

As we begin 2024, I am sharing tips with younger Ugandans that they may find helpful.

Prioritise your health because everything else will depend on robust health. Acquire social capital or build relationships. It is hard if you are from an underprivileged background, but social capital is what success eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Make money. At any stage of your life, money is what you will rely on most. You cannot live without money, but you can live comfortably without Allah, without Jesus. If you doubt, read Ecclesiastes 10:19.

Question beliefs that are popular but do not make sense. Think for yourself, think independently. Happy New Year!