To cause change, you must define it first

By Benjamin Rukwengye More by this Author

A friend asked me this week, if it is worth it to invest energies in trying to create change. She is working on a great idea that I am helping her think through. So we got talking about change and what that really means.

The the last two weeks have had this column scoping opportunities and challenges that political parties on either sides of the aisle need to confront over the next couple of years. Having looked at those with the powers to move the needle along, it makes sense that we conclude with those who have the biggest stake.

To get us going, I figured it would be of help to ask: ‘What next for the average Ugandan?,’ but that would mean that we have to define who an ‘average Ugandan’ is.

The thing with this is that there seems to be no way to answer that, because there is more than one Uganda – depending on where and to whom you are born.

That essentially determines your quality of life, work and incomes, where you hang out, where you access medicare and who delivers it, where you go to school, who you vote for – basically your quality of life.

Advertisement

You might move up a class, if you are lucky or have good networks, but if your employer falls on hard times or has a run-in with government, you will face relegation to another Uganda. That might explain why, if you are reading this, it is possible that you and nearly everyone you know is running a some business – full-time or as source of side income.

If you aren’t, then it is likely that you are considering it. That’s such a great thing, because few things can tell you about the ingenuity and resilience of anyone more than entrepreneurship will.

So is an average Ugandan? You are the average Ugandan, if you wouldn’t go two months without your salary – and your friends wouldn’t come to your rescue because they too are no different from you. You are the average Ugandan if you are thriving in spite of, and not because of the policies of those that wield power.

For all of us, it’s safe to assume that our expectations – whoever we voted for - will still be centred around who can move your dreams along. What you might also realise about those side businesses is how they are struggling – to break even or just get by.

So much that for some, they are nothing more than disguised unemployment; while for others with jobs, their meager salaries are what prop up their chicken, goat and tree growing businesses. The reasons are a multiplicity – from unfair tax regimes, to lack of capital, little expertise, an inverted markets and unfair competition, to sometimes, sabotage by government policies.

But the demands aren’t acquiescing, because rent charges continue to go up, food and fuel prices don’t return, school fees is a great tool for birth control and medical bills for everyone around you just aren’t it.

So what happens over the next five years? What questions do you ask of those in power? What answers do you seek? Are they equipped to lift this weight off of you?

The answers to each of those questions are quite complicated because you know, but you also don’t know. Consider that more than 60 per cent of the next Parliament, and probably local government, will be new, which portends for a fresh start and new re-invigoration.

But they are also likely to be inexperienced, which could mean that their performance, at least in the beginning, will not deliver on the expectations of the electorate.

The other 40 percent, we sort of already know what to expect – based on previous performance. So depending on which Uganda you belong to, be excited or ‘cry for yourself’.

So again, what does change mean? How do you cause change? Well, it’s easy if you don’t cramp it into 5 years. It’s easy if you remember that you have to live through one day and take small steps towards the holy grail. If you are feeling despondent about things as they are around you, I hope you borrow inspiration from running a small business or watching your friends go through the routines.

It’s not on Day One that you get your 100th client. Sometimes it takes years to break even. And that changing a country is akin to running a marathon than it is a sprint.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds. rukwengye86@gmail.com

