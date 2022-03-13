Prime

To end fires, we must join safety, security

By  Philip Matogo

What you need to know:

  • Most of these fires have resulted in cold cases where investigators have failed to establish the causes, amount of damage and loss from the fires as well as carry out post-incident evaluation of the same as a preventive measure against future fires. 

During the week, on Tuesday, one student died after a boy’s dormitory in St Joseph Senior Secondary School in Nakanyonyi, Jinja City, caught fire. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.