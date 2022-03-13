To end fires, we must join safety, security

During the week, on Tuesday, one student died after a boy’s dormitory in St Joseph Senior Secondary School in Nakanyonyi, Jinja City, caught fire.

This grisly incident reminded some of how fires keep searing our social fabric.

As I thought about the needless loss of life and property in St Joseph SS, I stumbled upon a report.

This report stated that out of 146 districts in Uganda, 111 districts do not have police fire stations and thus the proper means to protect lives and properties from fire outbreaks.

According to the 2020/2021 Auditor General’s report, the whole country has only 45 fire stations. Eleven of these fire stations are situated within Kampala District.

The Auditor General’s report relates that the Directorate of Fire Prevention and Emergency Rescue Services, which operates under the Uganda Police Force, is not adequately funded and facilitated to protect lives and properties in the event of multiple fire outbreaks.

The report also states that the said directorate has a total of 599 persons working in its staff as against the recommended staffing level of 1,081 staff.

This has led to a reduced capacity which has left the directorate unequal to the task of putting out 3,179 fires in the last three years.

Most of these fires have resulted in cold cases where investigators have failed to establish the causes, amount of damage and loss from the fires as well as carry out post-incident evaluation of the same as a preventive measure against future fires.

“This has resulted in non-conclusion of investigations hence continued public dissatisfaction of the way Uganda Police Force handles fire investigations,” the report partly reads. In spite of our firefighting personnel being thin on the ground, our security personnel are everywhere.

Without even mentioning the army, just look at how security personnel are ubiquitous at the district level.

For instance, Internal Security Organisation (ISO) has structures spread throughout every district.

These structures are found at the parish (PISO), sub-county (GISO), district (DISO), region (RISO) and national level (director general). One can see that there’s an abundant supply of personnel and materiel when it comes to spying on civilians.

Security is clearly being placed above safety yet the two are really two sides of same thing. So, if one flounders, then other will ultimately founder.

Yet we have ways of ending these fires.

One way is to train fire officers with specialised training in firefighting and prevention to expose them to basic knowledge and skills in exterior firefighting operations including safe response, scene security and exposure protection activities.

Also, officers must be equipped with skills in escapement rescue, managing oil spillage, tackling a very complicated fire problems which may strike structures such as a bulk petroleum storage installation, and firefighting in an aircraft.

Two, government must fulfil extant plans, still on the drawing boards and ready to go from the possibility of fighting fires to the actuality of the same.

These plans were to have fire stations in municipalities and towns where frequent fires are reported such as Lira, Kitgum, Soroti, Malaba, Busia, Iganga, Lugazi, Mukono, Masindi, Buwama, Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Rukungiri, Mityana, Mubende, Moroto, Ntinda, Kitintale-Butabika, Nateete, and Kajjansi.

However, this plan has not been executed.

As we solve one situation after the other, according to a balancing of competing demands with limited resources, we could train the security personnel across districts in firefighting and subsequently reach the recommended staffing levels of firefighting personnel.

Inevitably, financial resources shall follow because security personnel as part of the Shs7.7 trillion spent on security is also used on safety.