To focus on the numbers is to miss half of the sad story of Shoprite’s exit

By Benjamin Rukwengye More by this Author

At Boundless Minds, we have a module – Personal Leadership – which focuses on the step-by-step routines that one must take, if they are going to achieve their personal, career or business goals. This week, on the way to work, I logged in to a teach-back session that one of our alumni, Joseph Odoi, was facilitating.

There were about 20 other young people on the call, mostly 19–21-year-olds, who are learning public speaking, personal leadership and digital skills. Joseph is about the same age and he was handling the session because we are now investing in peer mentorship .

Listening to him explain personal leadership to his peers got me thinking about the power of aspiration – which really is the crux of that module. I wondered what he and the millions of other young – and old – enterprising Ugandans who are starting or already running businesses make of the current economics of things.

I mean, there is the usual entrepreneurial challenges like access to capital and markets, probative taxes and competition; but you might also have heard that global and continental brands are exiting the market here. Economists and those who understand these things better than I do are going back and forth, trying to explain why whoever is closing shop is doing so.

The focus is on the numbers, for obvious reasons, but it is missing a crucial component that a friend pointed out last night – the effect on entrepreneurial quality and spirit. Personal leadership essentially presumes that you have this vague or clear idea of where you want to go with your life; and that you have others you look up to for reference – because you acknowledge that they are well ahead of you. If you are a sportsman, you are practising and dieting to beat your or the best guy’s best time; if you are into ecommerce, you are studying Amazon to see how Bezos has built a giant; if your cosmetics and beauty shop is raking in a few thousands, you are looking at Fenty and studying how they brand and market.

That is its relationship with entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship is first, about the entrepreneur’s ability to find inspiration and motivate themselves. That usually happens if the entrepreneur can measure themselves and benchmark their practices against the market leaders. That’s how they improve their production process, packaging, customer care, distribution and delivery, feedback loops, compliance, marketing and branding, fundraising scalability. Not – always – because they have to do these things but because they know that to get to the top, they must do like the market leader does.

But it’s not just the entrepreneur, because business is about the client as well. With exposure, customers now also raise and set standards, they demand for the very best and easily cut off those who are falling short – because they have options. Eventually the economy wins, and the suits in Finance and at the Taxman’s have a big kitty for the politicians to raid.

Many of your typical rough-on-the-edge indigenous businesses that would take the trendsetter position in the absence of global and continent brands couldn’t care less about delivery, customer service and convenience, or even quality. They were here for years and had never thought of franchising, proper branding and marketing, and basically operated on the take-it-or-leave-it model. They will sit on supplier invoices for eons, consequently chocking them to death. They are usually politically connected and don’t care much for compliance, standards or fair competition practices.

Our market has shrunk and we desperately need to new frontiers if the economy is going to work. To do that, you need entrepreneurs – new and old – who are inspired and motivated to beat the very best, here and outside. And if you remain with those who aren’t up to scratch, it doesn’t matter whether the ordinary Ugandan cares or not. The fact that we are innately aspirational means that everyone needs to tie themselves two because the impact will trickle down in some way.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds. @Rukwengye