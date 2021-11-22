Prime

To vaccinate or not? Vaccines work after all

Author: Rt Rev Dr Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa is the Bishop of Ankole Diocese. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa

As the debate whether vaccines are effective in addressing Covid-19 rages and as cases and deaths worldwide soar, the decision to vaccinate or not should now be past its sell by date. We either agree to vaccinate, or not, and I am for the former. 
Strangely, in leadership they say instead of being indecisive, you rather make a wrong decision. Available data in America and Europe, the most scientifically advanced regions of the world, indicate that the raging Covid-19 is now dubbed the pandemic of the ‘un-vaccinated.’ 

