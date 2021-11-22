To vaccinate or not? Vaccines work after all

As the debate whether vaccines are effective in addressing Covid-19 rages and as cases and deaths worldwide soar, the decision to vaccinate or not should now be past its sell by date. We either agree to vaccinate, or not, and I am for the former.

Strangely, in leadership they say instead of being indecisive, you rather make a wrong decision. Available data in America and Europe, the most scientifically advanced regions of the world, indicate that the raging Covid-19 is now dubbed the pandemic of the ‘un-vaccinated.’

The science behind vaccination is that once a community gets majority people vaccinated, it would result in herd immunity. Herd immunity is meant to ensure that the population will progressively develop immunity against Covid-19.

Sadly, in Europe and America the doubters of vaccines abound. As a result, Australia has become the first country in the world to institute a lockdown of all the unvaccinated as a measure to counter Covid-19 spread among the unvaccinated. Currently Europe is undergoing a new wave of Covid-19 with daily cases reaching 333,300 and deaths 3,800.

In USA, Covid-19 cases have clocked 47,916,196 while deaths are at an astronomic 783,365, largely among the unvaccinated. The Evangelicals, who are in the main conservative in political philosophy have shunned vaccination.

There seems to be a correlation between dissatisfaction with the outcome of the US presidential election with scepticism on vaccines as the panacea for Covid-19. Conservative star radio talk show hosts in USA, until recently, have been the most eminent in deriding and decampaigning vaccines thus leading to low uptake in mainly the ‘Bible belt’ states of USA.

Ironically popular anti-Vaxxer right-wing star radio talk show hosts Phil Valentine and Farrel repented their anti-vaccination campaign while on their death beds. Sadly, they lost the battle to Covid-19.

Two unrepentant Ant-Vaxxer right wing star radio talk show hosts namely Mark Bernier and the De young succumbed to Covid-19 in August.

If the European and American case scenarios are anything to go by, a red flag needs to be raised in Uganda on the vaccine hesitancy that seems to be lurking among different sections, religious and otherwise.

Recently, I lost a prominent relatively young Christian in the late 50s to Covid-19 and on inquiry, I learnt that he had not been vaccinated though he could have had access to the jab. His friend, who had not taken the vaccine too, remarked, ‘when I learnt about his death, I rushed and got the jab too.’

Such a regrettable loss can be put into perspective when you consider an 85-year-old respectable senior citizen Mr Karazarwe John Wycliff who escaped Covid-19, which he caught, together with his wife, from their maid. According to Karazarwe, who is coping with major underlying conditions, he was able to beat Covid-19 because of his discipline and listening to doctor’s advice. He took the vaccine earlier. He requested me earnestly, ‘Bishop, whenever you talk to the public, feel free to cite my example.’

Similarly, a retired cleric of Ankole Diocese aged 82, who was recently operated for cancer, escaped Covid-19 most likely because he was vaccinated. He was even admitted to ICU but despite having a cough and some other symptoms, his oxygen levels never dipped. Though this is a small sample, the trend is clear once compared to statistics in Europe and America.

Relaxing on standard operating procedures at public functions is not a good sign of learning from the western world, since we live in a global village.

When the West sneezes, Africa catches the cold. This dictum may play out in real life unless Ugandans rise up to follow SOPs and to get vaccinated, the most current plausible option in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.