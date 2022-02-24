To which God do Ugandan drivers pray when driving like possessed?

There used to be an advert on television, many years ago, about a guy who went to buy condoms but was too shy to place the order. The shop had so many people so he wasted time picking other random items because he was embarrassed to ask for what he wanted.

Eventually, he gathered the courage to place the order and then rushed home only in time to find the girl waving goodbye because she had waited too long.

Now, every time I see someone driving like a lunatic and shoving others off the road, I joke that they are probably rushing back from buying condoms; and hope that when they get home, they will not be getting some. There is no telling how often the prediction is right or wrong but going by the number of times average road users get inconvenienced and sometimes maimed by errant drivers, the probability can’t be way off the mark.

Being Ugandan is not a walk in the park so at every turn, you need to draw inspiration from wherever, to keep you and yours on the rails. Every so often you meet a Ugandan who renews your hope in the country and faith in humanity. This week’s person is Joseph Beyanga.

The ever-jocular Joseph is the head of radio programming at the Nation Media Group – Uganda, but you wouldn’t tell that he is such a big deal especially when you talk to or observe him. I first talked to Joseph in 2019, when he called to alert me that I should expect a call from a “big man” who had read my column that week and wanted to have a word with me.

I got a little panicky and my brain catapulted into a mega-processing reflex, wondering what offensive things I had written. He calmed my anxieties immediately, letting me know that in fact, the said official had been so impressed by the article and just wanted to express his gratitude, and perhaps, invite me over for a chat.

Joseph has since become part of our amorphous social running group, although he prefers to walk. Very long distances. By the time you read this, he will be making final preparations to embark on a 320-kilometer walk, from Kampala to his ancestral home in Bushenyi. It is a journey that his grandfather made many years ago, when he decided to seek opportunity in the city – a decision that Joseph credits for how his life turned out.

But Joseph is retracing his grandfather’s footsteps not because he is idle or just for nostalgia’s sake. He is doing this because he hopes to shine a light on the safety of road users; and perhaps, through this walk, reach down into the hearts of especially those who are in the habit of flouting traffic guidelines.

Your average runner, walker, pedestrian or boda-boda user who has the misfortune of using Kampala’s roads to get to wherever, will tell you that it is not the pollution that they worry about most. It is the unregulated boda-bodas squeezing through every available nook; the Chief Justice and his bench-members’ cars and escorts; army, police and prisons bosses and vehicles; government vehicles and politicians of some rank; and anyone with some level of connections.

It is these guys, who don’t have a grip on their time and manners, often driving at breakneck speed and on the wrong side of the road that Joseph will be hoping to send a message to. The ones who always show up late to engagements even after shoving everyone off the road and leaving them for dead on the way to give lectures about life and the future.

It is those who insist on driving while they are under the influence, putting their and others’ lives at risk. It is the taxi and bus drivers who go about their business like they have an appointment with the creator, and insist on taking their passengers along to the meet. It is those who aren’t able to value or tell time and instead decide to inconvenience everyone on the road by refusing to stay in their lanes. The ones who wake and pray in the morning. You, with rosaries singing atop your rearview mirrors. You are the ones Joseph is hoping will notice the idiocy of your ways through his walk, and change.