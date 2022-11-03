Tolerance should be the glue that binds communities

When the colonial powers first stepped on the African soil in the 1800s, they found us doing things our way. They came, did their thing, hoping we would pick up some best practices. So, they taught us.

Time came, they went. They left us with some good manners. Unfortunately, they also left us with a few bad ones. We forgot to be tolerant of our neighbours. Inter-tribal (inter-communal) conflicts are so rampant, despite the religious life that the Europeans blew into us.

Inter-communal fighting in Africa is becoming hard to get rid of. We see how neighbouring tribes get to battle between themselves generally across the continent. This all comes because of the scarcity of natural resources many times.

So, tribal fights continue until somebody comes up with a magical moment. Look at communities that keep livestock. We see cases of no tolerance.

When these communities move from place to place with their large herds of livestock, they never leave their new-found grazing land without issues. They must cause some chaos before leaving their neighbours counting losses. They tend to settle for long periods of time as they graze their animals.

Due to the presence of greener pastures and water, they spend a longer time than expected, much to the dislike of the neighbouring community.

This is the thing which always causes conflict, resulting in bloodshed. They come to find their host communities taking good care of their livestock, and they tend to raffle more fur, raid them and make away with what does not belong to them.

So, while we think cattle-keeping communities should live in harmony with other communities, this has not been the case. There is a need to provide nomads with the things they lack, that force them to move with their herds of cattle.

Then they will not move from place to place to provoke other communities. We also see communities of crop farmers moving from one place to another to look for good farming land.

Due to population pressure, these people move to find arable land to cultivate and so they settle there. They stay on this land for more period than expected and even claim rights over such land from communities that welcomed them. In the process, they enrage their hosts, leading to bitter fights.

Of late, we have had to deal with communal conflicts over boundaries. Population growth might be putting pressure on small pieces of land, forcing communities to occupy land that falls on the other side.

The comfort they go into tempts them to demand ownership, hence conflict. We see community boundaries move from one place to the other. We see re-locations of boundary signposts.

These cases usually do not end well, inter-communal fighting ensues, resulting in loss of lives, displacement of people, and destruction of property. A lot of time is lost in the process of trying to get justice.

Conflicting people fail to see that during this time, they could have used the land for their betterment, like cultivating food and to come out of the problem of lack of food to eat.

Instead of conflicting with each other, all communities must be seen to be in harmony with each other because they need each other.

Naturally, there are relative advantages that communities have. You find that at some point in the future, a community will need something from across the other community. And a minimum requirement of cordial relationship should prevail to benefit. We cannot afford to live in isolation.

A viable solution is to be tolerant, patient with each other and accept that nature makes unique differences in communities. The option of enforcement of harmony may not work very well here.

Simon J. Mone is a civil engineer