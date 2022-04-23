Tororo, NRM and 36 years of a windy deal

Last weekend, the Jopadhola laid to rest one of their tall sons, David Oloka Apilla Japians. Oloka was the chief of Moriwa Guma, one of the leading clans of Padhola.

Described by many as one of the most generous people, he was known to have been committed to helping and uniting people across communities, cutting through identities, religion and class.

As I sat at the funeral, I noticed a staring set of eyes opposite me; one of two women who had just arrived. Her neighbour mentioned the name of one of the legislators from Tororo District.

The conversation was that these people do not “help women”, and that the legislators should have helped them set up women’s groups and given them 10 piglets per group, instead of telling them lies every election circle.

That with these, within five years of the parliamentary term, their lives would have changed. A third party in the conversation had been drawing my attention and on this occasion I was reluctant, for I was still in my own world.

The third party, who was seemingly sympathetic to the legislator, promised to convey the message, but still insisted that I got involved in the conversation.

“Is that their job, is it how it works and why elect them?” I asked.

“They rig using big money and other State apparatus,” she responded.

“If most, or a critical mass, chose a selfless resolve, it would be impossible,” I said. “Nandala Mafabi in Budadiri West is a case in point, it is possible.”

Strikingly, it turned out that the complainant is a wife to one of the Tororo District NRM councillors.

Later, I went to Nagongera Town where I nearly cracked a friend’s car last week while trying to pack off tarmac, adjacent to a once upon a time thriving post office. The 1km tarmac of the 1960s has faded off onto sharp rocks in bits, ready to bite.

An hour earlier, we had just experienced Tororo Town proper from where we had negotiated pot-holes as we navigated through dusty mix of rounded ponds and cheap murram fenced off by tar on Nagongera Road.

A young citizen in grief had the courage to wonder why enough was not being done to change the face of Tororo Town, a space he enjoyed as a teenager. He had arrived from abroad after a few years and hoped some ‘future’ had now been ‘secured’ for Tororo. But alas.

Having lived through the 36 years of this regime, I know how these slogans come, and instead go off with the little good they found; the banks, cooperatives, the roads, the railways, the land, the farms the cattle-dips, the airstrips, the moral fabric, the factories, the landscape and more.

Like in Bugiri, they take the hospital infrastructure, the schools, the academic standards through wetlands to lands unknown. How else would a discussion about the unacceptable welfare state of a female students’ school lead to a reluctant acknowledgement by an NRM legislator that in 36 years of their reign, not a single kilometre of new tarmac has hit Nagongera Road, but instead a contraction?

The answer lies with you the people in the know. Loud, some presenting as clever, in fact, many are very clever yet totally self-centred and misty.

You cannot be sold hot air every ‘election’ cycle and, as if house slaves, you keep blaming everyone else but yourselves. Wake up Ugandans.

The writer is a pan-Africanist