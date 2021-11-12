Trade not aid: A dignified way out of poverty for us

African nations have for a greater part of the last century relied heavily on foreign aid as a driver of economic growth.

It is estimated that since the 1940s, more than $1 trillion has found its way onto the African continent in form of aid. That is approximately $1000 for every man, woman and child on the planet. By all means, it is an astronomical amount of money.

But has aid delivered the promise of a developed Africa? The answer unfortunately is no. Despite the huge funds flow (aid) into Africa, majority of Africans continue to wallow in poverty. Actually in many nations, some have actually reported increasing rates of poverty.

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame rightly laments that “while more than $300 billion in aid has apparently been disbursed to our continent since 1970, there is little to show for it in terms of economic growth and human development.”

Besides leading to chronic dependency on aid, it has caused distortions in markets, fuelled corruption and led to a vicious cycle of poverty because of the laziness it promotes. There is a lot of empirical evidence around us to prove that aid does not work. Clement et al (2004) in a study conceded that there is no long-term impact of aid on economic growth.

Therefore, a viable and more sustainable strategy should be a strategy that weans us off foreign aid. And one of the most viable and sustainable strategies is one that replaces aid with trade.

What African economies need now is more trade and less aid. Paul Frimpong, a chartered Ghanian economist, notes that for Africa to take its rightful position in the global economy, it must promote trade among the African states as well as with the rest of the world.

He notes that on the African continent, we need to create one single economic space and eliminate regulatory and administrative physical barriers.

This will entail the creation of strong regional and domestic regulatory framework regulations on trade-related issues of intellectual property rights, competition policies, investment, governments’ procurement, trade and environment.

Non-tariff barriers like staggering transaction costs, complex immigration procedures, costly import and export licences, etc should also be gradually lessened or even done away with. Through these measures, Africa can be sure to have an addition of $34 billion annually added to its trade gains.

Concerning relations with the rest of the globe, Africa needs to push for more trade as opposed to approaching them for aid. It is unfortunate that Africa currently receives only four percent of global Foreign Direct Investment and commands a paltry two per cent of world trade volumes.

This is very dismal performance considering all the natural resources it is endowed with – oil, diamonds, gold not to mention all the agricultural products it has like coffee, cotton, cocoa etc. Attraction of Foreign Direct Investment and Trade should be prioritised high in Africa’s development strategy. It is important to note that if Africa increased its proportion of world trade by just one percent from two percent to three percent we would generate an additional $70 billion dollars annually for Africa or three times the total development assistance Africa gets from the entire world.

Fortunately there are some proponents of the trade approach, who are potential trade partners. The Chinese have gone for the trade route with African nations. At the second conference of Africa-China entrepreneurs in 2005, Chinese prime minister, Wen Jiboa pledged that China would commit $100 billion annually towards trade between China and Africa.

In five years, this amount totalled to $500 billion, half of the foreign aid Africa has received over half a century. This trade has been able to drive productivity and ultimately production with greater spill-over effects like employment creation and government revenue.

To conclude, it was refreshing and reassuring to see that government is seriously pursuing the trade strategy. With more trade opportunities opening up, we will be set on a trajectory to not just sustained economic growth but growth in a dignified way.