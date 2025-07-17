Traditional crafts can fuel the next economic leap

Uganda’s economic transformation does not lie only in factories, oil pipelines, or tech startups. It also lies in our villages—in the calloused hands of an elder weaving a basket, the artisan carving a drum, and the quiet rhythm of a woman shaping a calabash lamp by her doorstep. Our traditional crafts, often overlooked, hold the key to Uganda’s next economic leap—if only we choose to see them for what they truly are: engines of culture, dignity, and income.

Across the country, there are hundreds of skilled craftsmen and women whose talents are rooted in centuries of tradition. Their crafts tell our story as a people. But they also offer something else: jobs, exports, and tourism appeal. Under the guidance of President Museveni, an initiative was initiated in 2024 to document and preserve Uganda’s traditional craftsmen and women.

This initiative reached 10 districts and profiled 300 artisans—75 percent of whom were women. Their work included everything from musical instruments like the Endingidi and Enanga, to traditional chairs and stools, wooden products, and finely woven baskets. What we saw was powerful: cultural pride and hidden economic potential. But we also saw a warning.

Many of these master artisans are aging. Youth are disengaged. Raw materials are dwindling. And the market remains fragmented, informal, and underdeveloped. Yet, this sector—if given structure and support—could be a serious contributor to Uganda’s economy. Here's why. Traditional crafts offer immediate employment with low entry barriers. Youth can be trained in months, not years, and begin earning almost immediately. Travellers don’t just visit countries—they want to take home pieces of them.

From Rwanda to Morocco, countries have used their craft sectors to dominate the cultural souvenir market. Uganda can do the same. Our traditional chairs and stools are sought after by hotels and lodges. Our wooden bowls, plates and spoons are being recognised globally as sustainable alternatives to plastic. With the right branding, packaging, and online presence, Uganda’s crafts can penetrate international markets that value authenticity and eco-friendliness.

When modern design meets traditional technique, innovation happens. Youth are more likely to engage in crafts if the narrative changes—if we show them that craft is not “a job for the poor,” but a space for creativity, business, and cultural influence. All they need is a nudge and a national strategy. Unlike capital-heavy industries, the craft sector is naturally inclusive. It empowers women. It values rural knowledge.

It keeps wealth in communities. Every basket sold or drum exported sends money directly to the hands that made it. That’s real empowerment—not trickle-down, but ground-up. To unlock this potential, Uganda must act strategically. We need regional hubs where artisans can access training, tools, and markets. We need public-private partnerships to promote crafts through tourism, trade, and education. And we need to document and archive these traditions before they disappear. A holistic model exists—and with modest investment, it can transform lives and livelihoods. The crafts sector is not a relic of the past. It is a bridge to the future. It teaches us that progress does not mean abandoning tradition—but building on it.

The President’s vision to document and preserve Uganda’s cultural identity has lit a fire in many communities already. The next step is to scale it—to turn heritage into enterprise, to turn skills into income. Let us not wait for foreign investors to tell us what we already have. Let us not wait for our traditions to vanish before we realise their worth. Let us invest in our own—our people, our skills, our stories. Uganda’s traditional crafts can fuel our next economic leap. All we have to do—is believe in them.

The writer, Anne Kabahuma K, is a Special Presidential Assistant on African Arts & Crafts.