Transformation through consistency

Today, Christians around the world will celebrate Easter Sunday. This day turned a situation of despair into hope. Like most transformation stories, the Easter story was a culmination of consistent actions, even when it seemed difficult. (Matthew 26:39).

The crucifixion showed us the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus made for us all to receive redemption. In the same way, effective leaders know that consistency is the bedrock for transformation. They understand that consistent work through building relationships, developing systems and principles is necessary for there to be transformation in followers.

Therefore, leaders must persist and make personal sacrifices, which at times may go unnoticed. Prior to the events of Easter Sunday, Jesus showed us that it is through being consistent with one’s purpose that transformation occurs.

He healed the sick, fed the hungry and was a friend of sinners. When he was challenged for his good deeds, he persisted. (Mark 3:1-4). Similarly, in leadership, it has been said that no two days are the same for a leader. Therefore, for a leader to experience transformation among those they lead, they must choose to be consistent, for this is what inspires trust among the team and allows deep change to take root, which then brings about desired results. Prior to Easter Sunday, Jesus’s disciples had to go through a period of waiting.

During this period, their faith had to be built, and they based it on the actions and words that they had been given. By this time, doubts began to form in their minds they wondered whether they would see the results that they had been promised. Like these disciples, in leadership, we all experience moments of waiting where we wonder whether the sacrifices we have made will lead us to our desired destinations and yet for us to experience true transformation.

We need to force ourselves to keep up the habits that will eventually result in us getting a new identity. It follows, therefore, that our waiting periods must never be looked at as seasons of failure. Instead, we must use them to look back and allow what we did, read or heard to keep us in the game until we see the victory of Easter Sunday.

Transformation often occurs when we learn to trust our actions and those we follow. American author Simon Sinek rightly observed that effective leaders take care of those in their charge and ensure that they eat last. They allow their consistent habits to open doors and bring about opportunities that transform others.

We see this displayed in the way Jesus was patient with his disciples, allowing them to grow into the men who would bring about the transformation of others by their words and actions.

Thomas’s doubt grew into deep conviction when he felt the hands where the nails had gone through. Similarly, leaders may have sceptics who question their actions. However, as they persevere in their consistency, their authenticity is bound to win the sceptics over.

Finally, for effective transformation to occur, leaders need to provide safe spaces to address any fears and allow these to grow into courage. They may do this by being available and offering the support needed for one to grow into their new position.

The ultimate measure of consistency in leadership is when the transformed teams begin to use the same principles to grow other leaders. Jesus knew we needed help with our transformation, and he reassured us in John 14.

He also left us with a Helper we can call upon to enable us to transform into the people He desires us to be. As we enjoy another Easter Sunday, may we keep this in perspective and remember that we were never meant to do life alone.

Rosette Wamambe