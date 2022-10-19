Transparency is key in oil sector

We refuse to be muzzled into mediocrity and pretense that comes with cherry-picking on matters that Uganda responds to about “development partners”.

When it comes to double standards “Ugandan leaders “have no competition for the gold medal. Congratulations!! When the European Union (EU) funds our budget and projects, of which funds the powers that be use for luxuries like cars and huge allowances. They are development partners and therefore good.

When the EU questions the powers that be on matters of environment, governance, and human rights- they are called imperialists, colonisers and in effect, the development partners tag fades away. When queries reduce, then they regain the much appeasing “development partner” tag.

Development partners or imperialists are pushing their interests and values. On that I commend them. I also sympathise with them because they deal with African countries/ strongmen with no clear foreign policy or clear national interests.

Often at times, development partners continue funding the corrupt and human rights abusers. The burden lies not on those who misuse the funds but the ordinary citizens. Many in Parliament and the Executive are day-to-day colonialists. They are worse than the imperialists they condemn. Just like the British colonialists, the day-to-day colonialists feel insecure in a country they purport to lead.

Our Parliament with due respect has no moral authority to condemn the EU alluding to Uganda’s Sovereignty. What is Sovereign about Uganda? If I might ask. Whose Sovereignty and what are the benefits? To whom are the benefits? However, I wish not to indulge deeply in philosophical questions.

Parliament has for years traded Uganda’s sovereignty in many ways. It is now a clearing house for loans from “development partners” from all over the globe. It is a miracle not to have a loan request and approval on the order paper. Soon the debt will choke us.

Parliament has failed to oversee or even check the Executive confining Uganda’s Sovereignty to a few individuals. When a proposal to remove travels abroad to these so-called imperialistic countries was mooted, our MPs fought as though their life solely depended on it.

It is rather disgusting that Parliament does not want to address matters of human rights as raised in the resolution. The bare minimum would be to acknowledge the need to address violations of human rights and explain the mitigating actions of the environmental impact of the EACOP project.

This leads me to transparency issues that have marred Uganda’s oil exploration. Many agreements to-date are still confidential. We are not at the default of ministers in the line ministry signing what they have not read or understood. With statements like “My Oil” now turning out to be “Our Oil”. Why is the government not transparent to Ugandans? If you entered these oil agreements on our behalf and for our benefit, why do you hide them from us?

In 2020, Uganda joined the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI). However, transparency is still eluding us as a country. At Page 12 of the Uganda EITI Report for Financial Year 2019/20, the report states that whereas the model Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) is publicly available on the Uganda National Oil Company website, the actual production sharing agreements Uganda signed with oil and gas companies are not available to the public.

Well, as a country we cannot eat our cake and have it. When we take their money in the form of aid and direct foreign investments, we should expect questions and conditions. We have traded ourselves thin.

We have also misused or stolen the little we have got from development partners. There is no assurance with the opaqueness of these oil agreements that the oil money is/shall not be stolen or misused.

Hence transparency, respect for human rights, and good governance are critical if Ugandans are to realise the actual benefits of fossil fuels extraction and associated projects.