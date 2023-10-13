Travel abroad is neither a privilege nor a right for MPs and staff

I write to clarify on a local newspaper’s Saturday October 7, 2023 lead story titled “MPs in bitter fight over foreign trips”.

Whereas the author(s) sought my comment on the story, it probably was the last stamp needed to publish some inaccuracies which – for the benefit of both the paper and readers, necessitate this response.

MPs and staff travel to deepen parliamentary diplomacy, and to give Parliament and Uganda presence, which is significant in furthering our multilateral cooperation across nations.

To say the trips are purely an opportunity for MPs to “tour and shop” is biased, unfair and utterly false, unless of course the authors are willing to present evidence of that one trip where MPs and or staff were cleared to solely go to tour and shop. Deliberate misrepresentations such as these are seen as intended to berate and malign the integrity of MPs and Parliament.

This is why travel by MPs and staff out of the country is strictly out of necessity and subject to clearance by the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the case of MPs, and Clerk to Parliament for staff.

But above all, the leadership only sanctions travel abroad subject to the availability of funds, and it has been the policy of the 11th Parliament led by the Rt. Hon Anita Among and Rt. Hon Thomas Tayebwa to have a lean, efficient team for each trip for value for money and also to avert wastage of scarce resources – perhaps which is the ground for such whispers to the media.

It is also false, for the writer to allege that the Speaker and her Deputy favour a specific group of MPs to travel abroad over others. Selection for travel abroad on the very few occasions in which MPs get to travel, is based on the subject matter of the conference, workshop or training, and choices are made on the basis of expertise or qualification of Members and their suitability to attend that specific trip.

Then there are figures floated by the writers, which must be impeached for being false.

In one paragraph, the writers say, and correctly so, that MPs earn Shs400,000 for travel inland, but in another paragraph, allege that “a member of a Parliamentary Committee was given an allowance of Shs8m for a 10-day trip to Mbale which they did not undertake”, which doesn’t make ordinary sense.

First, there is an extremely strict and thorough accountability regime at Parliament for travel in-land and abroad.

For in-land travels, for instance, a team leader/Committee Chairperson generates the request for the trip, which must be in line with a specific mission of Parliament, properly justified and the need for the travel clearly stated, subject to guidelines issued by the Clerk to Parliament, Hon Adolf Mwesige in 2021.

There is absolutely no way that fictitious MP named in the story could have been paid for a trip he did not personally request through his or her committee to undertake, and in the unlikely event that there was such an occurrence – which certainly was not the case, why didn’t the author ask why that alleged Member is holding onto money that doesn’t belong to him or her?

For travel abroad, you must produce boarding passes and immigration-stamped passports for each point of entry and exit for accountability, and you cannot embark on a subsequent trip without producing water-tight accountability for the previous one.

Parliament will maintain the policy of only sanctioning travels which, in the eyes of the leadership, are necessary or in line with the vision and mission of Parliament. We cannot revert to the days of travel simply for the sake of it, given the current economic situation. And importantly, funds included in the budget for travel are not always released by the Ministry of Finance – understandably so, and therefore MPs should appreciate that going forward, only absolutely necessary travel will be undertaken.

Finally, it is perhaps important for journalists to share all facts and or allegations in their story with the party whose response or clarification they seek, to place them in the proper position to render the most appropriate comment, not to deliberately hide crucial facts so that a response is a mere charade to create a semblance of fair reporting, whereas not.