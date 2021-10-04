Treasury not transparent with IMF special drawing rights 

By Guest Writer More by this Author

On August 23, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made a cash injection to all its member countries worth $650 billion of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).

Uganda received an equivalent of Shs1.2 trillion of this injection. This money was allocated according to the shareholding member countries have in the IMF.

Uganda’s shareholding stands at 0.08 percent. However, unlike our next door neighbours, Kenya, our Secretary to the Treasury and Central Bank governor haven’t come out to explain to the country what exactly they intend to use this money for.

Before I delve into the non-transparent nature with which Bank of Uganda has handled this recent SDRs allocation, let me explain the concept.

SDRs, in my view, are world money backed by nothing but printed at will. Once the IMF issues an SDR, it sits comfortably in the reserve accounts of the recipient country.

Unlike IMF loans, this printed SDR money doesn’t have any conditions attached to it, so without public awareness, it can be misused.

SDRs were created in 1969 to supplement a shortfall of preferred foreign exchange reserve assets, namely gold and US dollars.

Some experts object to referring to SDRs as money owing to the fact that individuals can’t own them. However, these SDRs do satisfy the traditional definition of money in many respects; they are a store of value because nations keep a portion of their reserves in SDR-denominated assets.

They are a medium of exchange owing to the fact that nations that run trade deficits or surpluses can settle their local currency trade imbalances with other nations in SDR-denominated instruments and finally they are a unit of account because the IMF keeps its books and records, assets and liabilities in SDR units.

I picked particular interest in the BoU monetary policy report for August to see what the Central Bank would say about how this particular “printed IMF money” would be used.

On top of being economical with the details, I was saddened that the money was characterised as a loan from the emergency credit facility of the IMF. This money doesn’t add any debt burdens to Uganda.

Prior to this IMF allocation, Uganda’s foreign exchange reserves were not hit hard by the pandemic, therefore, the best course may be not to leave the SDRs in the Central Bank.

The general rule of thumb is that it is prudent for East African countries to maintain reserves of about 4.5 months of import cover to ensure that there is no disruption in providing the country with the imports it needs. During the pandemic, some countries have fallen below this prudent level fortunately for Uganda isn’t in this category.

The Treasury can use the new SDRs to bail out struggling schools as normal economic activity slowly returns.

Article 17 of the IMF Articles of Agreement stipulates that special drawing rights can be used to pay off debt to some 15 international financial institution.

SDRs can be exchanged for useable currency to pay for outstanding debt, current imports, or advance commitments to purchase goods such as vaccines through multilateral agreements, holding on to SDRs to rebuild depleted reserves.

Also relaxing budgetary constraints to meet urgent needs or to finance medium-term investments. So which of these will Treasury use the “printed money” for?

Mr Louis Namwanja Kizito is the general counsel at Pixan Technologies