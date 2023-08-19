Tribute to Christopher Twesigye

On Thursday, August 10, death robbed Uganda and Africa of a scholar, a patriot, a nationalist, a pan-Africanist and a distinguished career diplomat, Dr Christopher Twesigye, who was a colleague and a friend. He was married to Ms Flavia Twesigye and God blessed the couple with four children, namely Rowena, Marina, Kahaya and Dora, and one grandchild Arianna Kembabazi.

Twesigye was laid to rest on Monday, August 14, at his ancestral home in Nyakisoroza, Nyakishenyi, Rukungiri District.

At a funeral service held at St Andrew’s Church of Uganda, Bukoto, Kampala, on Saturday, August 12, relatives, colleagues and friends paid glowing tribute to “Topher”, as we fondly called him. Twesigye was a friendly and jolly good fellow who served Uganda diligently, honestly and to the best of his ability for more than 30 years.

Twesigye, born on October 20, 1946, was a student of Kigezi High School (1961-1962) and King’s College Budo where he did his O-Level and A-Level from 1963-1968. He was admitted to the University of East Africa (UEA), Makerere in 1969 when I was a finalist at the same institution.

Our paths crossed for the first time at Makerere College campus of UEA. He read Political Science and graduated with a BA (Hons) degree in 1972. While at Makerere he stood for election as students’ guild president in 1970/1971 academic year against James Oporia Ekwaro. Although he did not win, the campaign revealed his excellent leadership qualities which stood him in good stead at future endeavours.

After graduation at Makerere University, Twesigye was recruited in 1972 as Foreign Service Officer, Grade VI and posted to the Embassy of Uganda, Cairo, Egypt as 3rd Secretary for three years. He returned to ministry headquarters in 1975. Twesigye took study leave and was admitted to London University to undertake a postgraduate course in Political Science. He obtained MA and PhD degrees from the same university. He returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1981 and was posted as 1st Secretary at the Embassy of Uganda, Brussels, Belgium for two years.

Our paths crossed once again when he was transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, Kampala. He was assigned by the permanent secretary to the International Organisations & Treaties Department (MOT). As director of MOT, I designated Twesigye as head of the political division of the department and we worked together as a team until 1986. During the 1985 Nairobi Peace Talks held between the Military Commission of Gen Tito Okello Lutwa and NRA/NRM, Twesigye was appointed secretary of the delegation from Kampala led by Brig Gad Wilson Toko. Due to the unfavourable political environment prevailing then, he decided in 1986 to relocate to London, England, and returned to Uganda a few years later as a lecturer in Political Science at Uganda Christian University, Mukono, where he taught until he fell sick.





Twesigye’s legacy

Twesigye has left a rich, powerful and enviable legacy which will guide and inspire Ugandan diplomats and public servants for many years to come. He was a diligent, frank, hardworking, honest and patriotic diplomat who worked tirelessly for God and our country.

I encouraged him to write an objective book on the 1985 Nairobi Peace Talks from the perspective of an eyewitness and a scholar of Political Science which I hope he did. Twesigye left Uganda a better place than he found it. On behalf of his colleagues and friends, I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to Ms Flavia Twesigye and the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace!