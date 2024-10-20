Tribute to Dr Robert Okello

The cruel hand of death has robbed Uganda and Africa of a distinguished son, scholar, renowned engineer, patriot and pan-Africanist, Dr Robert Peter Okello, who passed on at Mulago Hospital on Friday, October 4. He was laid to rest on October 12 at his home in Lira District.

I would like to convey heartfelt condolences to Ruth, Aren and the bereaved family. May God comfort them during this very difficult time when we mourn and celebrate Okello’s exemplary life. I thank God for his family, friendship and Christian witness.

May God bless and watch over his family. Robert was my friend and classmate at secondary school. Our paths crossed for the first time in 1961 at Sir Samuel Baker School, Gulu, when we were in Senior One at what was then the premier and best secondary school in the northern region. We were in Senior Two when Uganda achieved independence in 1962. As fate would have it, our paths crossed for the last time on June 15, 2024, at West Nile Golf Club, Arua City. Robert was in town to participate in a golf tournament organised by Uganda Golf Club.

It was a happy and memorable occasion for both of us. We agreed to meet again in Lira City before the end of this year. Alas, our plans will not materialise. Our paths diverged in 1965 after a successful completion of O-Level in 1964.

Robert went to Kings College Budo (1965-1966) while I proceeded to Busoga College Mwiri for A-Level. He was admitted to Union College, New York, USA for BSc and MSc degrees in electrical engineering and thereafter admitted to State University of New York Buffalo where he obtained PhD in industrial engineering in 1978.

Robert is a management professional with worldwide experience, with particular emphasis on transport and communications infrastructure. From 1997-2008, he led a dialogue on African infrastructure development policy at the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Addis Ababa, as director of NEPAD and Regional Integration.

Before that, he was chief technical advisor (1984-1996) for the United Nations Transport and Communications Decade in Africa. Robert’s work included policy analysis, policy formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of programmes for infrastructure development.

He was a key player in the conceptualisation and establishment of the Sub-Saharan African Transport Policy Programme and the African Road Maintenance Initiative, a programme which culminated in the Second Generation Road Fund.

He was a strong advocate for road safety in Africa. He made proposals for an intergovernmental agreement on harmonisation of norms and standards for the Trans-African Highways development for consideration by the African Union. In addition, Robert had vast experience in private sector corporate management gained at Kennecott Copper Company (1978-1981) and American Telephone & Telegraph of USA (1981-1985) where he played an oversight role.Uganda wasted Dr Robert Okello’s talents.

Our human ecosystem wasted him. He wanted to see establishment of a centre for the deep understanding of infrastructure emerge in Uganda. That centre would influence Africa and Robert was uniquely equipped for that task. He knew Africa. He knew the world. He knew the subject, but our human ecosystem did not allow him to deliver his passion.

The political environment and technocracy were not favourable. Robert was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and gentleman of integrity.

He was diligent, hardworking, and honest, and left a rich and powerful legacy which will guide and inspire millions of Ugandans and Africans.