Tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict XVI, a solid theologian, and a good shepherd has gone to the Lord. We are praying that God gives him good rest.

When he resigned from the papacy in 2013, the gesture took on an almost apocalyptic tone. Some people thought the world was coming to an end. Popes do not just resign anyhow. There must be symbolic meaning in it all, some thought. His recent death after several years as “pope emeritus” set a powerful contemporary precedent around the papacy, and leadership in general. His example demonstrated to the world that there is life after religious or civil office. It is a lesson that all of us need to take to heart.

Besides his resignation from the papacy, what other lessons can we take from the late Pope Benedict XVI?

Benedict was an accomplished scholar who was careful about protecting the Catholic Church’s intellectual tradition. He was not content with mediocre theological scholarship as most of his books such as Jesus of Nazareth showed. When he was elected the Pope, I was afraid that him being a world class theologian his writings would be inaccessible for many ordinary Christians. But I was surprised that most of his official letters were written in simple everyday language that avoided heavy theological jargon.

Pope Benedict was also good at reading the signs of the times and promptly responding to them. In the heat of neo-liberal global policies that commercialized everything with limited attention given to the poor, the weak, and cared less for the planet, the world woke up to a reminder from him that all of us have a sacred obligation to care for our neighbors and exercise good stewardship of our world. His “Seven Modern Social Sins” that included destroying the environment, genetic manipulation, obscene wealth, creating poverty, drug trafficking, immoral scientific experimentation, and violation of the fundamental rights of human nature, portrayed a man present to contemporary challenges confronting the world.

Pope Benedict was a keen observer of the changing global religious landscape. With the widespread use of the internet, he encouraged us priests to respond to the digital challenge and the opportunities it offered for evangelization.

In his letter “The Priest and Pastoral Ministry in the Digital World” he encouraged priests to become present online and reach out to the many online communities and individuals who are searching for meaning. He noted that a new world (the digital world) had emerged with its own citizens (netizens), who had their own culture and language; and the Church urgently needed cyber “missionaries” who could learn the culture and language to do evangelization.

In recent years, the Vatican has fully embraced the digital world, and its online presence far exceeds that of any other single religious faith. The Vatican and the Pope’s social media handles have millions of subscribers; and thousands of priests, dioceses, parishes, and ministries have warmed up to the media. To a church endlessly accused of being conservative, old fashioned and backward looking, Benedict’s leadership in the area was revolutionary.

Fare well thee Teacher and Shepherd!