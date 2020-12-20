Tribute to William George  Naggaga – (1946-2020)

By Harold Acemah More by this Author

Ambassador William George Naggaga breathed his last on December 5 at a Nairobi hospital. I was shocked and devastated when I learnt of my dear and good friend’s passing on from Ms Mary Naggaga. He was laid to rest on December 15 at Bwotansimbi, Buloba, Wakiso District.

Naggaga was a distinguished career diplomat, a gentleman, a patriot, a scholar, a pan-Africanist and a global citizen.

I would like to convey heartfelt condolences to Ms Naggaga and the bereaved family on behalf of friends and colleagues of William. I thank God for William’s exemplary life, his family, friendship and witness as a devoted Christian. William Naggaga and Daudi Taliwaku (RIP) were my closest friends in Uganda’s diplomatic service.

They were two persons with whom I shared my joys, successes and sorrows.

The author of the Book of Ecclesiastes wrote in Chapter 3 of that book a classic poem titled, ‘A time for everything,’ part of which reads:

“There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under heaven; a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.” Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 (NIV)

The psalmist concludes that God “has set the right time for everything. He has given us a desire to know the future, but never gives us the satisfaction of fully understanding what He does.” Ecclesiastes 3:11 (GNB)

This is the challenge which faces Mary, the family and friends of William. Change is inevitable and whether one likes it or not we must prepare for change.

It’s tempting and natural to wonder why God allows bad things to happen. For example, why do good men, such as William, suffer and die while callous, corrupt, evil and wicked men live on and even prosper?

In reply the psalmist wrote that while on earth we will never fully understand why such things occur, but one day we shall know when we are with the Lord. In the meantime, we must keep the faith.

I first met William in September 1973 in New York, USA, when he was 3rd Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Uganda to the UN. I had gone to attend the 28th session of the UN General Assembly.

We struck friendship literally from day one and with time I came to realise that we shared a lot in common, politically, socially and emotionally. We were in the Class of 1970 of the University of East Africa. William was at University College Nairobi while I was at Makerere University College.

In addition, we were age mates, baby boomers as Americans call our generation. Our age reminds me of a portion in the Book of Psalms. It reads:

“Our life is cut short by your anger; it fades away like a whisper. 70 years is all we have - 80 years, if we are strong; yet all they bring us is trouble and sorrow; life is soon over, and we are gone.” Psalms 90:9-10 (GNB)

For us who are now in the evening of our lives, we should thank God for His blessings, grace, mercy and love. Which makes me wonder why people fight tooth and nail over petty and material things as is sadly happening now in Uganda. What a disgrace!



William has left a rich and powerful legacy which will inspire Ugandan diplomats and civil servants for many years to come. He was a diligent, hardworking, honest and patriotic diplomat who dedicated almost 40 years of service to Uganda. He made an important contribution to the development of Uganda. William left Uganda a much better place than he found it.

I wish our esteemed readers a Merry Christmas.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

hacemah1@gmail.com

