True, Nawangwe ended strikes at Makerere, but at what cost?

In September 2017, I attended the event for the installation of Prof Barnabas Nawangwe as Makerere University’s vice chancellor (VC). President Museveni, who also holds the title “visitor to Makerere”, was the chief guest.

In his speech, the President expressed shock that the main hall was, compared to the current student population, now a kafunda and promised to expand it. President Museveni is a man of promises; most of his speeches are him making promises. But on that day in 2017, the President met his match. Any fair judge would have given Prof Nawangwe the accolade for the most promises made. No doubt.

Like he had done during a public debate weeks earlier, Prof Nawangwe promised to transform the dilapidated Makerere University Guest House into a three-star hotel, to build new student hostels within the university, and modern lecture rooms to ensure there was enough for all students. That was not all, he also promised to make Makerere University the best institution of higher learning in Africa.

As an undergraduate student with less than a year of study to go, I felt a sense of being cheated that all the promises would be enjoyed by others, not me. Call it “being Moses”; the promised land I saw in colour, but others, not I, would inherit it!

Almost eight years since Prof Nawangwe stood behind microphones to make the promises, not much has materialised. Save for some buildings completed since 2017, the university is now a shadow of its former self. Over the last couple of weeks, the Agora-led Makerere University exhibition on X (formerly Twitter) has exposed rot superintended by the Nawangwe administration.

First, contrary to Prof Nawangwe's promise to ensure the university has world-class facilities, some of the lecture halls and laboratories are now dilapidated to the point of becoming a health and safety hazard to users and lecturers alike. Videos and photos shared on social media show halls of residence like Mitchell and University halls with washrooms so dirty and leaking in several places.

To be fair, the dilapidated state of these facilities preceded Prof Nawangwe’s tenure, but then, he is the man who promised to deal with the issue. Two, owing to the administrative decisions taken against students, staff and private businesses, the university has found itself losing billions in court-awarded damages.

Six randomly selected cases show that the university lost hundreds of millions in under six years. Sadly, this is not the only financial haemorrhage Makerere, where a lot of academic activities go unfunded “due to financial constraints”, is putting up with. On top of these, the university has banned most physical gatherings by students and staff.

Early this year, the teaching staff sought to have a meeting to discuss these issues. A letter signed by the VC’s office warned them against it and instructed the chief security officer to block it. As for students, it’s even worse: some were suspended for attending an online meeting via Zoom! Whenever this highhandedness is called out, Prof Nawangwe’s supporters say he ended strikes at Makerere.

They’re not the first to toe this line. Robert McNamara, a former US Secretary of Defence, did the same when he was put to task over the mess that was America’s Vietnam War. He would always point out that the North Vietnamese guerrillas were registering more deaths, not America, and used that as a success of America’s strategy.

Failure in the war was, certainly, more than which side took fewer body bags: the civil unrest in America, the drug problem the country faced later, and her tattered image around the world, to mention a few.

There’s even a name for this phenomenon – the “McNamara Fallacy”, or “Quantitative Fallacy”: sometimes, many times actually, success isn’t the countable and tangible things, but what isn’t. The same is certainly true for Makerere under Nawangwe.

The writer is a lawyer with a keen interest in governance, politics and human rights.









Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;