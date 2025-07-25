Trump’s cryptocurrency law will make rigid Ugandan banks antiquated

The world is moving quickly! This year, I've reviewed contracts where compensation was done in crypto. Legal professionals who dismiss cryptocurrency as a fringe concept should be prepared for requests to review “independent contractor and token vesting agreements.” Clients may be compensated with stablecoins or non-liability bank-generated tokens, requiring due diligence on your part. Last week, two significant stories captivated those who follow business and financial news, making a substantial impact as the week came to an end.

One was local, reported by the Daily Monitor, while the other was an international cryptocurrency sensation splashed across every major financial news channel, from Bloomberg to the Financial Times and even CNBC. The first story titled "A major economic anchor: Money from diaspora workers grows to $1.42 billion," reported that remittances from the diaspora have grown significantly, rising by 63 percent over the past year, according to the Bank of Uganda.

This underscores their vital role as a source of foreign exchange for the nation’s economy. In Washington, DC, Donald Trump drew attention by signing the "GENIUS Act," aimed at regulating US stablecoins and promoting financial innovation. However, the US isn’t the first to regulate cryptocurrencies; the European Union introduced the Mica legislation earlier to oversee the growing market. This development indicates that nations on both sides of the Atlantic—those that control the world’s most dominant currencies in terms of reserve currency status and trade settlement—are aligning their regulations regarding stablecoins.

Their goal is to clearly distinguish stablecoins from other cryptocurrency types, such as "deposit tokens." These legislative measures are set to significantly change the remittance landscape in Uganda, moving beyond traditional channels used by banks and licensed payment service providers. These changes will happen despite Bank of Uganda's obstinate position on crypto, as the Ministry of Finance overlooks cryptocurrency's impact.

A stablecoin, a digital currency tied to a national currency like the US dollar at a 1:1 ratio, offers stability by being backed by cash reserves and treasury bonds held by issuers. This allows users to engage in the crypto market with a consistently valued currency, unlike more volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Stablecoins are already crucial to the financial landscape and will gain legitimacy from Donald Trump's stablecoin legislation.

Tether is currently the most traded stablecoin, though many in Uganda are unaware of it. Stablecoins are transforming money transfers in Africa, where costs are high due to fragmentation. This GENIUS stablecoin law will foster innovation among global banks by allowing a portion of international trade to be conducted using dollar-pegged stablecoins. This approach enables near-instant settlements. Currently, sending money to countries like Uganda can take 24 to 48 hours. However, using blockchain technology-based stablecoins could reduce this time to minutes or even seconds.

This advancement not only speeds up transactions but also enhances security, privacy, and reduces costs for Ugandans. The cost of sending remittances to Africa remains the highest in the world, averaging nearly 8 percent for every $200 sent, compared to the global average of 6.4 percent. The most expensive transfer routes are those from Tanzania to its East African neighbours, including Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda, where costs can exceed 30 percent per $200 transaction.

Conversely, two of the cheapest corridors are remittances from Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire to Mali. Implementing stablecoin infrastructure could help mitigate these high costs. Sending $200 to Africa continues to cost an average of 7.9 percent. Stablecoins offer a potential solution to these challenges. With major US banks like JP Morgan issuing a type of stablecoin called “deposit token,” the crypto industry is no longer on the fringes of the financial system; it has become mainstream.

